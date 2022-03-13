New and expanding businesses brought nearly 1,200 jobs to LaPorte County last year.

The LaPorte County Office of Community and Economic Development reported in its recently released annual report that eight existing businesses expanded.

E-PAK Machinery, Dwyer Instruments, OTECH, A&A Sheet Metal, Sims Meats, Alexander Chemical and Vanair will collectively create an estimated 240 new jobs in LaPorte County.

Corsicana opened its new mattress factory in LaPorte that's expected to create 350 permanent full-time jobs.

“We have had significant growth in our boxed bed business and require a facility that is appropriately equipped with well-trained employees to provide the manufacturing efficiency to support that growth. Indiana was a great location for us and the local, regional and state agencies we worked with have been very helpful and welcoming throughout this process," said Michael Thompson, CEO of Corsicana Mattress.

The Midwest Trade Center in Westville, billed as "one of Northwest Indiana’s largest multi-tenant industrial facility success stories," was fully leased after a ribbon-cutting ceremony in June.

Tenants Dollar General, Lippert Component Parts, Pratt Industries, Tonn and Blank Construction and Cash’s Cleaning Services are collectively expected to employ 597 people, the annual report noted.

More development could be on the way. The office fielded 43 requests for more information for economic development projects that would result in $25.5 billion in capital investment and 41,600 jobs. It resulted in four requests for additional information and four site visits.

"Focusing on business retention and expansion first and foremost, increasing the base wages, diversifying our tax base, spurring increased supplier activities are all core tenants to successful economic development," Director Tony Rodriguez said. "As we continue to successfully land deals that will generate housing development, create advanced manufacturing and technology-based, high wage jobs and redevelop areas that have been designated Tax Increment Financing Districts we seek your support and partnership for these projects that we intend to bring in front of you for your consideration. Not only will your support be necessary, it will serve as the lynchpin that sends the final message to our investors in LaPorte County that they are placing their trust in your leadership and support and it is for this very reason that we will continue to become simply the most attractive place in the entire world to live and raise a family as well as to make the products that sustain our economies for the generations to come."

