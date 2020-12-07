New antibody COVID-19 therapy launches in NWI

Community Healthcare System hospitals are using a new new antibody therapy treatment called Bamlanivimab to treat COVID-19 and reduce its symptoms.

St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago is using the monoclonal antibody therapy, which is administered with an hour-long intravenous infusion to patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms who are at higher risk for related complications.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for the yet-to-be-approved medication, which uses lab-created proteins that mimic the immune system's ability to fight of the coronavirus and other harmful antigens. The FDA allowed emergency use after initially finding a decrease in viral loads and reduced rates of symptoms and hospitalization, but cautions there is limited research about the safety or effectiveness of the antibody therapy.

It's now available for non-hospitalized patients at least 18 years old and weighing at least 88 pounds who are at risk for developing severe COVID-19 symptoms or of getting hospitalized. Eligible patients must have risk factors such as heart disease, diabetes or COPD.

Those already hospitalized or who require oxygen to treat coronavirus do not qualify for the treatment.

