New 'best-in-class' industrial building will bring up to 1,500 jobs, around $20 million in investment to East Chicago

The Missner Group CEO Barry Missner said East Chicago was easy to work with to develop the 14 1/2-acre site, which will have 44 trailer parking stalls, 302 parking spaces for cars and 41 potential exterior docks.

"We're a Chicago-based developer and builder of industrial properties very similar to what we're kicking off today," he said. "The firm was founded by my grandfather on the south side of Chicago in 1945 and we currently reside in suburban Chicago."

Missner called Wednesday "an optimistic day."

"We're going to see to fruition the seeds that we planted," he said. "It's the birth of something new. In this case, it's a rebirth of an old antiquated property. We're excited about what the finished product will be, a class A industrial building that will create jobs for construction and the tenants that will occupy the building."

It's a speculative building, meaning no tenants have been lined up in advance. It can be subdivided to 25,000 square feet, but the hope is to have either one large tenant or subdivide the space among just a few. It is expected to be used for either logistics or light industry "unlike what was previously removed."