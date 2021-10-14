New 'best-in-class' industrial building will bring up to 1,500 jobs, around $20 million in investment to East Chicago

EAST CHICAGO — Officials broke ground Wednesday on an industrial building project valued at $19 million to $22 million at the site of the former Edward Valve Plant, which required extensive environmental remediation.
Chicago-based developer The Missner Group plans to build a 249,000-square-foot building at 4400 Homerlee Ave. The new development is expected to bring up to 1,500 jobs to the Twin City.
Lake County Economic Alliance President and CEO Karen Lauerman described it as "the first panel building in the city of East Chicago in the modern era."
"Many of you know the history of 4400 Homerlee as the Edward Valve Company," she said. "This was home to manufacturing and industry. But as we all know, manufacturing and industry changed over the years, so remediation to the property was necessary. We appreciate Mr. Nick Gilbert, the previous owner, for his work in making this site shovel-ready for The Missner Group and REALTERM. We've not only brought in new development and new developers. We've been able to take a remediated site, repurpose the site and bring back state-of-the-art manufacturing or logistics to Northwest Indiana and a corner of East Chicago that has sat vacant for years.
"This is the celebration of the remediation of an aged industrial property and a celebration of the new life that's being breathed into East Chicago."
The Missner Group CEO Barry Missner said East Chicago was easy to work with to develop the 14 1/2-acre site, which will have 44 trailer parking stalls, 302 parking spaces for cars and 41 potential exterior docks.
"We're a Chicago-based developer and builder of industrial properties very similar to what we're kicking off today," he said. "The firm was founded by my grandfather on the south side of Chicago in 1945 and we currently reside in suburban Chicago."
Missner called Wednesday "an optimistic day."
"We're going to see to fruition the seeds that we planted," he said. "It's the birth of something new. In this case, it's a rebirth of an old antiquated property. We're excited about what the finished product will be, a class A industrial building that will create jobs for construction and the tenants that will occupy the building."
It's a speculative building, meaning no tenants have been lined up in advance. It can be subdivided to 25,000 square feet, but the hope is to have either one large tenant or subdivide the space among just a few. It is expected to be used for either logistics or light industry "unlike what was previously removed."
"More than two years ago, we began looking for industrial development sites in Northwest Indiana," Missner said. "We believe there was untapped potential. Those efforts have led us here. We not only believe the project on Homerlee will be a great success for the developer and the community but we are even more bullish on the Northwest Indiana market than we were when we started this project. We hope to continue our development efforts in Lake County, Indiana."
Travis Westmoreland, vice president of development for REALTERM, a transportation-focused investment manager that focuses on industrial and logistics real estate, said his company has identified East Chicago as a key market.
"We currently operate 21 projects in the greater Chicago area," he said. "We are thrilled to add Homerlee to this portfolio and believe it is a transportation-advantaged project here in East Chicago, Indiana."
Westmoreland said the new development would cater especially well to last-mile distributors who bring goods to stores. It's close to Interstate 90, Interstate 80/94 and Walmart and FedEx distribution facilities.
"The warehouse facility will include 250,000 square feet of best-in-class logistical space ideally suited to last-mile distributors," he said. "Thank you for the opportunity to invest in your community."
Lauerman said construction should be completed next year. The hope is the building will be occupied soon after.
"Some organizations obviously have higher job creation depending on what they're doing," she said. "You know, as they come in, they add maybe 50 jobs and then grow the number of jobs as they grow their operation."
