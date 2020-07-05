New Best of the Region video will celebrate some of Northwest Indiana's most acclaimed local businesses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The votes are in. This year's honors are bestowed. The latest Best of the Region signs are now being proudly displayed in storefronts across Northwest Indiana.

But this year The Times Media Co. is kicking the recognition of the best local businesses in the Calumet Region up a notch.

The Times plans to release a video feature celebrating the Best of 2020 at 7 p.m. July 9 on nwi.com and on Facebook. The roughly 40-minute video will feature eight business segments highlighting either first-time or longtime winners.

With the coronavirus pandemic postponing the Roaring '20s-themed Best of the Region banquet that had been planned at the Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City in May, it was an instance of constraint stoking creativity.

"We want to highlight some of our longtime and some of our first-time winners," The Times' Head of Marketing and Creative Services Jim Pellegrini said. "Initially we were going to host a Best of the Region event, but with COVID-19 we had to rethink a way to celebrate some of our winners that goes beyond our Best of the Region publication. We have had great response from the individuals and businesses that we are featuring, as well as sponsors that wanted to be a part of this new video presentation."