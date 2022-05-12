New Beyond 4 Walls strip center in Miller to host job fair, bring many new businesses

Beyond 4 Walls Christian Center's new Harvest Square Strip Mall in Miller will have a job fair Saturday.

Beggars Pizza; Blast Laundromat; Lil Coffee Cabin; Steel City Bakery; Don't Be Scared Braider Barber and Beauty Shop; Harold's Chicken; Phenomenal Ribs 2; Litehouse Whole Food Grill; and Chicagoland Popcorn will be meeting with job applicants.

The Beyond 4 Walls Christian Center and Sisters on the Frontlines Outdoor Job Fair and Community Health Day will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 875 S. Lake St.

"There are going to be nine businesses there," Beyond 4 Walls Deacon Barbara Leek said. "It's all the businesses in the strip mall, plus a couple of banks and other businesses. There also will be organizations catering to women's health in conjunction with our Women's Day Weekend. We'll have an artist from our church, a woman that does custom T-shirts and beauty products."

Beyond 4 Walls Christian Center in Gary led by Pastor Maurice White Jr. raised the funds to build the new strip mall in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood. It was meant to address Gary's residents' frustrations with not having enough services and businesses in Miller, Aetna and Gary's East Side.

"We've been talking about this since the summer of 2019," Leek said. "A lot of things delayed it: COVID, the supply chain issues, all the construction. But we are so excited. It's opening in eight weeks of so."

The strip mall is already 100% full before it even opens.

"We have signed leases on all of the spaces," she said. "We raised money for the down payment, will own the facility and will run rent to pay the note."

The companies will look to fill about 90 jobs Saturday.

"I'm told some will hire on the spot," she said. "They will be hiring some management level people as well as cashiers and cooks. ... People are going to be lined up for days. I'm excited to roll right over there after church."

For more information, call 219-938-0731.

