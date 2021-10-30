New BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse doing so well CEO praised it during quarterly report

"The Hobart one, which is more of a suburb going into the Chicago area, is also a leader within the industry and within that area and also holding up better than traditional restaurants," Levin said during the conference call.

Chief Development Officer Greg Lynds said there was nothing special or unique about the Hobart location that would account for its performance other than the market it was in.

"The Hobart is the class of 2021 and the Lansing the class of 2020 in terms of square footage and number of seats," he said. "So as Greg mentioned, the outdoor patio that we have in the class of 2021 is a little different with a few more seats, but other than that, they're very similar to the other classes."

After opening as Chicago Pizza in California in 1978, BJ's Brewhouse has grown to more than 200 locations in 28 states around the country. In Indiana, it has locations in Avon, Bloomington, Fort Wayne, Greenwood, Evansville, and Noblesville.

