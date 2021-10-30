New BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse doing so well CEO praised it during quarterly report

The new BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse in Hobart across U.S. 30 from the Southlake Mall has been so popular the CEO brought it up during a conference call with investors after the chain's quarterly earnings report was issued.
The restaurant and brewpub opened in April at 2757 E. 80th Ave. in the Crossings at Hobart shopping plaza, on the site of the former Joe's Crab Shack, which closed in 2017 and was then demolished.
It's been performing so well financially CEO Greg Levin has taken note.
"Our recent openings in Lansing, Michigan and Hobart, Indiana continue to perform strongly and above our system average sales," Levin said during the conference call with investors last week.
The Huntington Beach, California-based craft brewery chain serves elevated pub fare in a family-friendly environment similar to chains like Ram Restaurant and Brewery, Rock Bottom Brewery and Granite City Brewery. BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse has burgers, sandwiches, pasta, tacos, ribs, shrimp scampi, quinoa power bowls and its signature southern California spin on Chicago-style deep dish pizza, with double-proofed dough that rises twice.
It brews a number of different beers like a Goliath Imperial Red IPA, a Hopstorm IPA, a Pirhana Pale Ale, a Jeremiah Red Irish Style Ale and a PM Porter. It's won a number of craft brewing awards over the years, including from the prestigious Great American Beer Festival in Colorado.
"The Hobart one, which is more of a suburb going into the Chicago area, is also a leader within the industry and within that area and also holding up better than traditional restaurants," Levin said during the conference call.
Chief Development Officer Greg Lynds said there was nothing special or unique about the Hobart location that would account for its performance other than the market it was in.
"The Hobart is the class of 2021 and the Lansing the class of 2020 in terms of square footage and number of seats," he said. "So as Greg mentioned, the outdoor patio that we have in the class of 2021 is a little different with a few more seats, but other than that, they're very similar to the other classes."
After opening as Chicago Pizza in California in 1978, BJ's Brewhouse has grown to more than 200 locations in 28 states around the country. In Indiana, it has locations in Avon, Bloomington, Fort Wayne, Greenwood, Evansville, and Noblesville.