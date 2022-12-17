New board member joins U.S. Steel

An experienced leader and corporate executive was elected to serve on the board of U.S. Steel.

Andrea J. Ayers joined the board of the Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's biggest industrial companies with operations along the Lake Michigan lakeshore.

She served as president and CEO and a director of Convergys Corp., a California-based digital customer engagement and business services company now known as Concentrix Corporation, from 2012 through 2018.

Ayers also served as chief operating officer of Convergys Customer Management Group, Inc. from 2010 to 2012 and as president of Convergys Customer Management Group, Inc. from 2008 through 2012.

The seasoned executive also has served on the board of the Fortune 500 industrial tool maker Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. since 2014, serving as the chair of the board since April of this year.

Ayers, who studied management and administration at Louisiana State University, also served on the board of the IT services and web hosting firm Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. from 2019 until 2021, when it was acquired by Clearlake Capital.

U.S. Steel dates back to 1901 and founded the city of Gary as a company town. It can make up to 22.4 million tons of steel a year and operates the Gary Works mill in Gary and Midwest Plant in Portage. It also owns East Chicago Tin, which is indefinitely idled.