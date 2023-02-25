New leaders are guiding the Highland Griffith Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber of commerce representing businesses in Highland and Griffith named new board members, who are working to plan both established annual and newly debuting events for the year.

New board members this year include Rebecca Alvarez of Fair Haven Rape Crisis Center, Dan Perez from Edward Jones, Nakia Sprouse from Integrated Body and Medicine, Leah Dumezich from the School Town of Griffith and Brian Smith from the School Town of Highland.

Current board members Ann Coglianese of Region ATA, Gina Ribota of Edward Jones, Debi Gifford of Centier Bank, Debby Dukes of Regional Federal Credit Union, Jane Powers-Schiesser of Humane Indiana, Amy Conn-Kile of Crestview Apartments and Susan Stammis of First Financial Bank continue to serve.

“We are starting the year with a strong leadership team," Executive Director Lance Ryskamp said. “It is a great mix of new and incumbent board members.”

Ann Coglianese was named board president. She succeeds Gina Ribota who now serves on the board as past president.

The other executives are Vice President Dan Perez, Secretary Susan Stammis and Treasurer Debi Gifford.

“Having the school superintendents from both Griffith and Highland on our board means a great deal,” Coglianese said. “It sends a strong signal to the communities and our members of the partnership between the two towns.”

The chamber is now selling $5 tickets for its annual Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, which will take place at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on March 25 at the Highland High School cafeteria.

The chamber also will host its annual golf outing at Wicker Park on Thursday, July 13th. It's also planning the Tour de HighlandGriffith bike event in June, new “After Hours” events and a Lunch and Learn series it's looking to start up soon.

For more information, call 219-923-3666 or email info@hgchamber.org.