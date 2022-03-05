New bridge to Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor will be built

Countless trucks haul steel coil, wind turbines and other products out of the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor in Porter County every day.

To help move that traffic efficiently, the Indiana Department of Transportation plans to build a new bridge to the port and refurbish the heavily used Ind. 249 bridge over U.S. 12 that leads in and out of the deepwater port on Lake Michigan in Portage and Burns Harbor.

"Since this is the only entrance to the port, the team understands the critical importance of this vital infrastructure link," the Indianapolis-based Ports of Indiana said in a news release. "Over the next several years, a new bridge will be constructed adjacent to the current bridge. The existing bridge will not close during construction. Once the new bridge is in place, the existing bridge will be refurbished, resulting in two usable bridges."

The Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor is Indiana's only Great Lakes port that unloads ocean-going vessels known as salties that bring international shipments from the world over.

Built in 1965, the port, nestled between U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs steel mills, handles an estimated 75 ships, 450 barges, 10,000 rail cars and 325,000 trucks per year. It's home to 30 companies, half of which are in the steel industry.

The port recently set a new record for the most project cargo handled in its 50-year history. It has an estimated economic impact of $5.2 billion a year, supporting an estimated 30,970 jobs at an average salary of $62,000 a year. It contributes more than $402,000 in tax revenue to the state and local governments.

INDOT plans to award a contract for the new bridge project sometime this year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.