New Buffalo eyes retail sale of marijuana

Under state law, municipalities with marijuana stores receive 3% of the sales taxes collected from customers in their communities. Humphrey said he does not have an estimate of how much money the city would collect.

He also wonders if the market for such products is already saturated for a business in New Buffalo to be very profitable.

Being near the border with Indiana, where marijuana is still against the law, and having population centers like Michigan City and LaPorte just 20 minutes away would favor a retailer, he said.

Humphrey said another advantage would be New Buffalo being at the first exit on Interstate 94 for travelers from Lake and Porter counties and the Chicago area.

The retail sale of marijuana in Illinois is legal but visitors from the state could frequent a dispensary here, he said.

Humphrey said he hopes a decision is made no later than spring.

In Buchanan, there are five dispensaries, and each provide both recreational and medical marijuana, said Richard Murphy, the city’s director of community development.

Murphy said the city of less than 5,000 residents collected more than $80,000 in sales tax revenue this year.