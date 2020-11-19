New business manager joins Economic Development Corp. Michigan City

Economic Development Corp. Michigan City has brought on a new development manager to recruit businesses to the lakefront city in LaPorte County.

In his new role, Jalen Boney also will be charged with supporting small businesses and helping implement housing strategies in Michigan City for the economic development agency that works to bring new industry and investment to the community.

“I am very excited to have someone of Jalen’s caliber and talent join our team. He has the professional drive and business acumen we need to advance our EDCMC 2019-23 Strategic Action Plan as well as a welcome addition to our team,” EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse said. “We are looking forward to a long and productive relationship with him, and I am sure that our Hoosier hospitality will make him feel right at home.”

The Mississippi native recently graduated with a master's degree in economic development from the University of Southern Mississippi, where he was the recipient of the Ingram-Rhodes Scholarship in Economic Development.