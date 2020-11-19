New business manager joins Economic Development Corp. Michigan City

Economic Development Corp. Michigan City has brought on a new development manager to recruit businesses to the lakefront city in LaPorte County.
In his new role, Jalen Boney also will be charged with supporting small businesses and helping implement housing strategies in Michigan City for the economic development agency that works to bring new industry and investment to the community.
“I am very excited to have someone of Jalen’s caliber and talent join our team. He has the professional drive and business acumen we need to advance our EDCMC 2019-23 Strategic Action Plan as well as a welcome addition to our team,” EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse said. “We are looking forward to a long and productive relationship with him, and I am sure that our Hoosier hospitality will make him feel right at home.”
The Mississippi native recently graduated with a master's degree in economic development from the University of Southern Mississippi, where he was the recipient of the Ingram-Rhodes Scholarship in Economic Development.
“I am honored to be a part of the team here at the EDCMC, and I look forward to helping our community members navigate the vast opportunities that we offer the entrepreneurial community, Michigan City and the Northwest Indiana Region,” Boney said. “In the short time that I have been here, I have already met a few key members of the community and city, and I am thankful for Clarence Hulse and Jenilee Haynes-Peterson in helping me make the smooth transition from Mississippi to Indiana.”
Boney also served as a graduate research assistant for The Innovation & Commercialization Park & Accelerator, doing market research and real estate data analysis for the project.
“I have been inspired to create networking opportunities through community service,” he said. “I enjoy working with kids through outreach programs. I was able to see first-hand the impact these programs can have as I was a member of the Hattiesburg’s Boys and Girls Club myself.”
Gallery: A walk through downtown Michigan City
Gallery: A walk through downtown Michigan City
Owner Kristal Taschler makes a mint Oreo meal replacement shake at Stay Healthy in downtown Michigan City.
Michigan City residents Michael Comer, left, and Cameron Wiles shop at the Line Mullins Group Interior shop in downtown Michigan City.
Michigan City residents Pat Collado, left, and Shelley Dunleavy admire some of the possibilities as they shop for a gift at Ballyea, an Irish-…
Downtown Michigan City is making a comeback. The lakefront's city's downtown district is filled with shops, boutiques and restaurants. Read ab…
KC Mars and his wife Mariceli Paz are the owners of Static Age Music and Gifts in downtown Michigan City.
Unsalted No Sharks in downtown Michigan City has decor with relics from Michigan City's past such as this shipping box from Smith Brothers Cou…
The Patina Vintage Goods store encourages folks to shop in downtown Michigan City.
The Line Mullins Group Interior shop in downtown Michigan City
This is a look at some of the items available at Unsalted No Sharks in downtown Michigan City.
Owner Kristal Taschler makes a mint Oreo meal replacement shake at Stay Healthy in downtown Michigan City.
Gary Gibson is the co-owner of Ballyea, an Irish-themed gift shop in downtown Michigan City.
Unsalted No Sharks in downtown Michigan City has decor with relics from Michigan City's past such as this canoe hanging overhead.
There's a mixture of old and new in downtown Michigan City. This is sculpture called Faust by John Sauve frames the Trinity Episcopal Church.
Parking is a concern of many shop owners in downtown Michigan City.
The Canterbury Theatre is located on Franklin Street in downtown Michigan City.
Static Age Music and Gifts in downtown Michigan City features vinyl records as well as a collection of obscure gifts.
Vinyl records are making a comeback and can be found at Static Age Music and Gifts in downtown Michigan City.
Unsalted No Sharks in downtown Michigan City features a variety of items for sale.
Kristina Knowski is the manager and designer at SFC Gallery in downtown Michigan City.
Tyler Hunt of Unsalted No Sharks talks about business in downtown Michigan City.
A variety of items are available at the Line Mullins Group Interior shop in downtown Michigan City.
Tyler Hunt of Unsalted No Sharks talks about business in downtown Michigan City.
"Libretto" is just one of the several art sculptures in downtown Michigan City.
Michigan City residents Pat Collado, left, and Shelley Dunleavy shop for a gift at Ballyea, an Irish-themed gift shop in downtown Michigan City.
Vinyl records are making a comeback and can be found at Static Age Music and Gifts in downtown Michigan City.
The Leeds Public House on Franklin Street is in the shadow of NIPSCO's cooling tower.
"Libretto" is just one of the several art sculptures in downtown Michigan City.
Signs help give the story of Michigan City's historic district.
A sign points the way to the FLUID Coffee Lounge on Franklin Street in downtown Michigan City.
Signs point the way to things to do in downtown Michigan City.
The Leeds Public House on Franklin Street is in the shadow of NIPSCO's cooling tower.
Ming Washington of Michigan City relaxes at the FLUID Coffee Lounge during her winter break from college in Atlanta.
Signs point the way to things to do in downtown Michigan City.
Franklin Street's Commercial Historic District in downtown Michigan City.
The St. Paul Lutheran Church is in the heart of the Franklin Street Commercial Historic District.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.