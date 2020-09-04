New cath lab in Hammond offers state-of-the-art heart treatment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Franciscan Health Hammond added a new cardiac catheterization lab to provide state-of-the-art treatment to its heart and vascular patients.

The cath lab at the downtown Hammond hospital on Hohman Avenue uses advanced imaging equipment to visualize the heart and arteries, and deploys a unique light grid to provide variable brightness.

“I couldn’t be more proud to stand in this room,” Franciscan Health President and CEO Patrick Maloney said. “Thank you each and every one of you for all you do for us and especially our patients.”

It features a Philips Allura system that Kevin Roesch, administrative director of cardiovascular services, said was a massive upgrade over what the hospital previously had.

“First, it provides enhanced image quality," he said. "Second, significant reduction in radiation for patients and the staff. We will have the capability to do more complex cases in this room based on the arrangement and flexibility of the equipment."

Tonn and Blank Construction built the new cath lab, "working with us each and every day to make sure we could take care of our patients as they did their work," said Mark Booth, cath lab and non-invasive and cardiac rehab manager.