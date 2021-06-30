New Centier Museum in downtown Whiting adds up bank's rich history

More businesses are lasting only a few years.
But Centier Bank, the largest family-owned financial institution in the state of Indiana, has endured 126 years with the fifth generation now involved in managing its operations. It's amassed so much history over the 19th, 20th and now 21st centuries that it has its own museum.
The Centier Bank Museum opened amid fanfare and a congregation of dignitaries at Centier's longtime branch at 1500 119th Street in downtown Whiting. The Merrillville-based bank, which the Schrage family founded as the Bank of Whiting in 1895, carved out a 1,901-square-foot-space in the former loan department of a bank building it's occupied since 1910.
Masons removed the stone arch that framed the door at the original Center Street location, moved it down the street and rebuilt it in the museum for public viewing. The Centier Bank Museum — a short distance from the Schrage Mansion, Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society and Mascot Hall of Fame — also features many other historic artifacts, including the vault door from the original Bank of Whiting, ledgers dating back to the 19th century and a Straube piano that was manufactured in neighboring Hammond.
"At any given time more than a dozen people have been working on this," Centier Corporate Historian Andy Collins said.
Centier President and CEO Mike Schrage first had the idea for a corporate museum more than a decade ago during the Great Recession. The bank has been assembling old black-and-white photos, memorabilia like pins and piggy banks and other historic materials to put together the museum together for nearly two years.
"We looked at doing it at some of the other branches and at the Corporate Centre in Merrillville," Schrage said. "But we said, 'no, this is home. This is where it needs to be.' This is where the Schrage family settled and established themselves and established so much in the area. We're here for generations to come, to be an instrumental part of the success of not only in Whiting but the whole Northwest Indiana region. It's a dream come true for me. The pandemic delayed a few things. I'm blessed to be part of the fourth generation and to take over from my dad back in the 1970s. Now we're on to the fifth generation and the sixth generation, and I've got to retire sometime."
The museum tells the story of how the Schrage family that immigrated from Germany was the first to settle in Whiting, where it opened the first general store and helped bring in the Standard Oil Refinery. It outlines the family's contributions to Whiting, where Walter E. Schrage served as mayor during the 1910s and 1920s, and to broader Northwest Indiana, where it has served generations of customers and is now the largest bank by market share.
Timelines in the museum illustrate the bank's highlights over the years, the charitable contributions and the state of the banking industry as a whole. Exhibits outline how Centier grew from a single branch in downtown Whiting with $5,698.05 in deposits to a statewide bank with more than $5.7 billion in assets and more than 900 employees at more than 60 branches across Indiana.
Pillars and other displays describe the company's values and culture.
"Our purpose at Centier is to preserve hometown community banking for generations to come," Centier Senior Vice President of Community Relations Anthony Contrucci said. "We're proud to be a purpose-driven organization. At the core that forms our promise, a mantra many of you know very well: of being not for sale. That promise is hard. We've spent decades researching and studying what it takes to fulfill that commitment. The reality is that with succession it's hard. It's not common to see family businesses endure for five generations. But we've rolled up our sleeves to learned what it takes. There's one central theme and that's emotional connection, and that's what it takes."
Centier's customers have helped it survive for so long because of the emotional connection, Contrucci said.
"Our goal with this museum is to have our guests experience what it's like to be part of Centier, to feel what it feels like to belong Centier," he said. "There's a few audiences we had in mind: current and future generations of the Schrage family, and the Centier family, the associates who come to work every day to help preserve this legacy and achieve our purpose."
Bank associates in training visit the museum on their fourth day of orientation as a capstone to learn about the company and its Servant Heart culture. An Ivy Tech professor has arranged to bring a class of business students to visit. Centier officials expect the museum will attract field trips from local schools and universities, former employees and longtime customers, and anyone who takes an interest in local history.
People can see everything from vintage cash registers to old promotional items that were often given out to those who signed up for new accounts, including watches, wine bottles and disposable cameras. In the loan department's old vault, there's even a stuffed version of the eagle Stuffy, the former Centier mascot who used to march in community parades.
"We are only here today 126 years later because during our dark times, when we were on our knees, the communities that we served, the clients that we served, lifted us back up," Contrucci said. "That emotional connection has to transcend all of those audiences. I hope you learn something when you visit the museum. But more importantly, I hope you feel something and understand why it's so important that banks like Centier succeed and are here generations from now."
Centier welcomes former employees and customers to donate bank memorabilia to display at the museum.
The Centier Bank Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
For more information, visit centier.com or call 219-659-0043.