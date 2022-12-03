 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New CEO takes over at 1st Source Bank

Andrea Short was named the new president of 1st Source Bank.

 Provided

A new CEO has taken over at 1st Source Bank.

Andrea Short is the new leader of the South Bend-based bank, which has a large footprint in Porter and LaPorte Counties.

Christopher J. Murphy III will continue to serve as chairman, president and CEO of 1st Source Corp. and as chairman of 1st Source Bank.

Short will remain executive vice president of 1st Source Corp.

Short is a certified public accountant who joined 1st Source's tax department in 1998. She rose through the ranks at 1st Source before becoming president of the bank and executive vice president of the corporation.

The bank also named Kevin Murphy as chief digital officer and executive vice president of the bank and 1st Source Corp. He joined the bank in 2006.

A graduate of Wittenberg Univesity, DeVry University and the University of Notre Dame, he has served as Central Region President, Chief Information Officer and most recently as Group Head of IT, Marketing, and Digital Strategy. 

The board said the promotions "recognize present-day responsibilities, bring focus to the company’s most important challenges, continue a tradition of promoting from within, and prepare the company and bank for continued leadership development across the organization as it looks forward to years of future growth."

1st Source Bank has $8.1 billion in assets and 70 branches.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

