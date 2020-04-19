New CEO takes over Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A new CEO has taken over at Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute, one of the Region's largest orthopedic practices.

Dale Ingram, who has 30 years of experience in health care practice administration, is now running Chesterton-based Lakeshore Bone & Joint, which has 11 offices around the Region.

“I am very excited to be joining the team at Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute and the Lake, LaPorte, Porter and Starke county communities as a whole,” Ingram said. “With this excellent group of providers and dedicated medical staff, I see a very bright future for the practice and look forward to being a part of it.”

Ingram, a Carnegie Mellon University graduate, has a master of business administration Degree from Rutgers. He most recently served as CEO of the statewide OrthoVirginia in Richmond, where he oversaw the centralization of corporate functions, the development of infrastructure, and plans for ongoing expansion.

He previously served as CEO of The Cardinal Orthopaedic Institute and the co-CEO and chief operating officer at Orthopedic ONE in Columbus, Ohio. He managed four construction projects there and guided the practice through two mergers, two name changes and three practice acquisitions.