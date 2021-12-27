New CEO to take over BBB Serving Northern Indiana

“Rick has already improved all areas of the operation as vice president,” said Tom Antisdel, BBB chairman. “We look forward to Rick increasing the relevance of the BBB mission and providing even more value to the member companies who continue to do business the right way.”

“When I began my career at BBB, I was excited to be chosen as the first communications director to bring new ideas to BBB, build relationships in the community, and establish the BBB signature Torch Awards event,” Stephens said. “In 2014, when I was tapped as CEO, I was humbled to be chosen by our Board of Directors to lead this organization. Trust in the marketplace is more important than ever and I am proud to have served in an organization that values the Standards of Trust and holds our Accredited Businesses to these standards.”