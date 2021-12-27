New CEO to take over BBB Serving Northern Indiana

A new president and CEO will take over the local Better Business Bureau chapter, BBB Serving Northern Indiana, on Jan. 1.
Marjorie Stephens is retiring after serving in the role since 2014. She will be replaced by current Chief Operating Officer Rick Walz as the leader of the 100-year-old organization serving 23 counties in northern Indiana, including Lake, Porter and LaPorte.
Walz, a Northern Kentucky University graduate, previously worked in management in the Cincinnati metropolitan area with a discount department store and a hardware store chain. He went on to manage an HVAC company and work in management and business development for two national hardware and building materials cooperatives.
He joined BBB in 2017 after serving on the better Business Bureau's Board of Directors for 14 years.
“My career experiences and service to the BBB Board of Directors have provided me with the ideal background to carry on the important work of the BBB,” Walz said. “From managing businesses to working with successful business owners all over the country, I understand the challenges faced by small business owners and want BBB to be a resource to help them prosper while helping connect consumers with businesses and charities they can trust.”
The board was impressed with his experience in management, sales and marketing.
“Rick has already improved all areas of the operation as vice president,” said Tom Antisdel, BBB chairman. “We look forward to Rick increasing the relevance of the BBB mission and providing even more value to the member companies who continue to do business the right way.”
Stephens served as president for 14 years, launching the BBB’s Torch Awards program in 2006. The BBB awarded more than $135,000 in Students of Integrity scholarships during her tenure.
“When I began my career at BBB, I was excited to be chosen as the first communications director to bring new ideas to BBB, build relationships in the community, and establish the BBB signature Torch Awards event,” Stephens said. “In 2014, when I was tapped as CEO, I was humbled to be chosen by our Board of Directors to lead this organization. Trust in the marketplace is more important than ever and I am proud to have served in an organization that values the Standards of Trust and holds our Accredited Businesses to these standards.”
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Chipotle, Parlay Grill and Catering, Savage Suites and JJ Fish and Chicken open
Open
Coming soon
Sports theme
'People have been knocking on our door'
Open
'Followed my dream'
'You have your own freedom'
'Would love to expand to more locations'
'A welcoming atmosphere'
Open
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Sip, McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell, furniture store opening; closings include Jelly, Tapas Cafe and Cousins Subs
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Sip, McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell, furniture store opening; closings include Jelly, Tapas Cafe and Cousins Subs