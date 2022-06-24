New Chapter Real Estate opens office in Schererville

SCHERERVILLE — New Chapter Real Estate has opened a brokerage in Schererville.

The real estate firm is located at 1316 Eagle Ridge Drive, in the same building as the BMV.

Broker/owner Jessica Kisch founded the firm, which brokers the sale of residential real estate across Northwest Indiana.

"I was doing $25 million in production," she said. "Financially, it made more sense to open my own office. It's a smaller-run company but built on the same values as everybody else."

The 2,000-square-foot office will be able to accommodate up to 25 agents but many have been working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's a perfect location with tons of foot traffic," she said. "It's centrally located and there's a beautiful pond out back. We're excited to be part of Schererville."

Kisch focuses on Munster, Highland, Griffith and the Tri-Town area. But the firm represents all of Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper, Newton, Pulaski and Starke counties.

"Business has been good even with interest rates rising," she said. "That's affecting price points. It's leveling out and slowing down a little but the market has been good. It's definitely Ilinois. There's been an exodus into Indiana."

New Chapter Real Estate focuses mainly on residential real estate but dabbles a little in commercial properties.

"I had worked for 20 years as a bank manager and then for two years as a closer for a title company," she said. "When my ex-husband passed away, I wanted to be more available for my children. It combined my other two careers. I jumped in. Now I've been doing it for over six years and I love doing it. I love working with people and watching people's dreams come true. It's called New Chapter since every sale is a new chapter in their life store. Behind every single transaction is a story"

The firm plans to eventually open a second office in Porter County.

"My long-term goals are to be an ethical agent focused on the client experience," she said. "The most important thing as a company is to be ethical and tuned into the client experience. I've been successful in this business because of honestly formed relationships and because I take good care of clients and treat them like family or friends. We will be there to guide them through the process. We're not there to just make a commission check. We're there to get them to where they want to be."

The firm also donates $100 from the closing of every transaction to the charity of the client's choice.

The office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment.

For more information, call 219-227-8454, visit www.newchapterre.com or find the business on Facebook.

