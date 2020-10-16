New chief nursing officer takes helm at Franciscan

Agnes Therady has been named senior vice president and system chief nursing officer for Mishawaka-based Franciscan Alliance, which is the largest health care system in Northwest Indiana.

She worked as system chief nursing officer for Franciscan Health Central Indiana, overseeing about 1,600 nurses at hospital campuses in Indianapolis, north suburban Carmel and Mooresville. In her new role, she will oversee all nursing operations at the 12 Franciscan Alliance hospitals across the state, including in Crown Point, Dyer, Hammond, Michigan City and Munster.

Therady succeeds Erin Jaynes as Franciscan Health's chief nursing officer, a role in which she works with top executives and clinical leaders.

"Before her tenure at Franciscan Health, she was the system chief nursing officer for Cook County Health and Hospitals in Chicago, the third largest public academic health system in the United States," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "Prior to her work with Cook County, Therady was associate director of patient care services at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, and was associate chief nursing officer for Jesse Brown VAMC in Chicago."