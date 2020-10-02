New child and adult psychiatrist joins the Swanson Center in Michigan City

Child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr. Sara Bachani has joined the staff of the Swanson Center, the community mental health center in Michigan City.
“It is a great privilege to have Dr. Bachani join our Swanson Center team,” said Dan Peck, CEO of Swanson Center. “For years, the LaPorte community has been asking for a dedicated child and adolescent psychiatrist. We feel very fortunate to be able to rely on her expertise to serve our youth.”
Bachani recently finished her child and adolescent psychiatry fellowship at Lurie Children’s Hospital and Northwestern University in Chicago. She previously earned her medical degree at Aga Khan University in Karachi, Pakistan and finished her general psychiatry residency at Drexel University College of Medicine/Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia.
Bachani is especially interested in working with children with cognitive disabilities.
“My favorite part about working with children and adolescents is being able to pull them out of their shells and forming connections with them and with their parents,” Bachani said. “Seeing the relief and happiness on the parents’ faces when treatment works is a truly gratifying experience. I believe that helping kids at a young age gives me a higher chance of molding their future and improving their long-term quality of life.”
She is available for appointments both in person and through telehealth. For more information, call 219-879-4621 or visit www.swansoncenter.org.
