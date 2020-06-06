New comedy club to open in Valparaiso

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A new comedy club is opening in the former Strongbow Inn at U.S. 30 and Ind. 49 in Valparaiso.

The Market Lounge, at 2405 Morthland Drive, will reopen on June 19 with a new concept. The cocktail lounge will continue to offer artisan cocktails but it's being reborn as the Market Lounge and Comedy Club. The former Strongbow Inn, a longtime Valpo institution famous for its turkey dinners, also hosts wedding receptions and other special events in its banquet facilities.

Owner Jay Rudy said Laughs at the Lounge comedy shows at The Market proved so popular they decided to switch the format to a full-time comedy club when it reopens after the shutdown.

"We'll still have the menu and drinks and things people love, but this was an opportunity to reopen as something unique and new," he said. "After we started hosting comedians, we realized this is so much fun and there are so many awesome stand-up comedians in this area. I got us thinking about the comedy club."

The Market Lounge and Comedy Club will be open Thursday through Saturday. Thursdays will start with trivia and end with an open mic night for local comedians. A show with four comedians will take place every Friday night.