New comedy club to open in Valparaiso

A new comedy club is opening in the former Strongbow Inn at U.S. 30 and Ind. 49 in Valparaiso.
The Market Lounge, at 2405 Morthland Drive, will reopen on June 19 with a new concept. The cocktail lounge will continue to offer artisan cocktails but it's being reborn as the Market Lounge and Comedy Club. The former Strongbow Inn, a longtime Valpo institution famous for its turkey dinners, also hosts wedding receptions and other special events in its banquet facilities.
Owner Jay Rudy said Laughs at the Lounge comedy shows at The Market proved so popular they decided to switch the format to a full-time comedy club when it reopens after the shutdown.
"We'll still have the menu and drinks and things people love, but this was an opportunity to reopen as something unique and new," he said. "After we started hosting comedians, we realized this is so much fun and there are so many awesome stand-up comedians in this area. I got us thinking about the comedy club."
The Market Lounge and Comedy Club will be open Thursday through Saturday. Thursdays will start with trivia and end with an open mic night for local comedians. A show with four comedians will take place every Friday night.
There will be no cover charge, but there will be a two-drink minimum. The venue, which can initially seat up to 70, will host local and Chicago area acts, and hopes to eventually bring in nationally touring acts.
"Long-term, we'd love to have some of the biggest names in comedy," he said. "We'd love to be a stop of the comedy tour circuit between Chicago and Detroit."
On Saturday, the Market will host karaoke and live bands. In the long term, the goal is to offer improv classes for the community on Wednesday nights and bring back Sunday brunches.
The menu is being updated to focus on artisan gourmet hot dogs, including a foie gras dog with duck sausage, port onion marmalade, celery salad and truffled dijon mayo, and a Choripan with Spanish chorizo, chimichurri, red onion and tomato pico, cotija cheese and garlic mayo. The Market also will offer an Italian vegan sausage and a house dog with whipped cream cheese, pickle spear, and everything bagel seasoning on a pretzel bun.
The Market will also offer pie, small plates and truffle fries that date back to the beloved Valley Kitchen & Bar, one of Rudy's previous ventures.
"There's something funny about eating a hot dog," he said. "We're trying to create an environment where people don't take things too seriously."
The Market hopes to offer Valpo and the Region more entertainment options closer to home, so people don't have to drive to Chicago. It hopes to potentially take up the mantle of the Wisecrackers Comedy Club at the Radisson Star Plaza Hotel in Merrillville, which was razed a few years ago for a redevelopment project that never materialized.
"There are only a handful of comedy clubs in the Region, and of course Wisecrackers is no longer still in business," he said. "There's an opportunity for us to be that for the area and have fun and provide free entertainment."
Anyone interested in performing there should email bookings@themarketvalpo.com. For more information, visit www.themarketvalpo.com or call 219-531-0162.
