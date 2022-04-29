New Cracked Bat baseball and softball training facility opens in St. John

Batter up.

A new baseball and softball training facility in St. John hopes to give ballplayers more practice time.

Cracked Bat opened at 11101 W. 97th Lane, directly behind McDonald's on U.S. 41.

"We offer three lanes to be used for either batting or pitching or the nets can be removed that the space may be utilized for conditioning or fieldwork," owner Amber McCaw said. "The space can be used for private lessons, team practice, or individual rental."

The McCaw family already owned the warehouse building which they decided to repurpose because so many family members were into baseball and other facilities were hard to book.

"It's somewhere you can throw the ball or swing the bat," she said. "It's another baseball and softball training facility to help grow the sport."

They added two 80-foot-long batting cages for baseball and a 50-foot-cage for softball. They can be used for batting practice with a live pitcher hurling over a movable screen. Cracked Bat also is bringing in pitching machines.

"It's somewhere to practice if the weather is bad," she said. "We expected to draw kids from Cedar Lake and Lowell as there are no facilities out that way."

Cracked Bat can be rented by the hour around the clock. People book online and get a pin code that grants access. People can book either one batting cage or the whole 3,400-square-foot facility at a time.

The batting cages also can be used for infield fielding drills or playing catch.

"We see it being used by high school kids working on their swing as well as teams with coaches and parents. It's somewhere you can guide your child. It's somewhere some of these coaches can provide private lessons."

It's expected to be used by travel baseball teams and get especially busy in the winter and when the weather forces outdoor practices to be canceled.

"It's easy to access. There's plenty of parking," she said. "We pride ourselves on a nice mound and comfortable viewing for the parents. We have good screens, good turf and have gotten good feedback from the people who have already booked it. It's a quality experience."

For more information or reservations, visit www.crackedbat.com.

