New Crown Point Dairy Belle opening Friday will feature soda fountain, vintage ambiance

The new Crown Point Dairy Belle will bring in some specialty items in the future and specialize in ice cream cakes that can be fully customized if ordered at least a day in advance for birthdays, holidays and other special occasions.

The 1,751-square-foot ice cream parlor initially will employ about 15 people and may add more if needed. It will offer four tables for dine-in and will seat about 10 people at a vintage soda fountain countertop.

"Crown Point is a great area that's booming," Colao said. "This is a beautiful place with a vintage atmosphere. It doesn't have a drive-thru, so we really created an atmosphere to get people in here. There's a lot of 1950s to 1970s records on the walls, a lot of Elvis. There's a jukebox in here that will play a lot of music from the 1950s to 1970s. We have a chrome counter that's shiny and bright."

It will be the first Dairy Belle location that will be open year-round instead of seasonally during the warmer peak ice cream-eating months.

"We're in a strip mall so we figured we can accommodate more customers," Colao said. "We can sit, listen to music, eat ice cream and stay awhile. We're a family-owned business with high quality, great customer service and a great atmosphere."