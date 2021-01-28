New Crown Point Dairy Belle opening Friday will feature soda fountain, vintage ambiance

Dairy Belle's newest location in Crown Point will feature a vintage soda fountain, a jukebox full of oldies, and Elvis records lining the walls.
The 71-year-old Region institution, which opened in Hammond in 1950 and expanded to Schererville and Cedar Lake in recent years, opens Friday at 1496 N. Main St. in a new strip mall.
"It's a new location off Main Street by Pop's Roast Beef," part owner Nick Colao said. "It's by the baseball fields and the Lake County Courthouse. It's just a couple minutes from the square."
The ice cream parlor will serve favorite flavors like chocolate, vanilla, twist, strawberry and Dole Whip pineapple.
"We're a family business," Colao said. "We're family-owned, and we don't change our product. We're served a premium product since the 1950s with premium toppings at competitive prices. But we keep bringing in new flavors and ice creams for dietary restrictions, such as vegan ice cream."
In addition to soft serve in sugar cones, waffle cones and cups, Dairy Belle serves up sundaes, malts, flurries, shakes and build-your-own banana splits. It also will carry many packaged products like quarts of ice cream, ice cream sandwiches and ice cream bars.
"Our ice cream is a rich, creamy, great flavor," he said. "Its butterfat content is very good. It's a premium ice cream that doesn't melt easy."
The new Crown Point Dairy Belle will bring in some specialty items in the future and specialize in ice cream cakes that can be fully customized if ordered at least a day in advance for birthdays, holidays and other special occasions.
The 1,751-square-foot ice cream parlor initially will employ about 15 people and may add more if needed. It will offer four tables for dine-in and will seat about 10 people at a vintage soda fountain countertop.
"Crown Point is a great area that's booming," Colao said. "This is a beautiful place with a vintage atmosphere. It doesn't have a drive-thru, so we really created an atmosphere to get people in here. There's a lot of 1950s to 1970s records on the walls, a lot of Elvis. There's a jukebox in here that will play a lot of music from the 1950s to 1970s. We have a chrome counter that's shiny and bright."
It will be the first Dairy Belle location that will be open year-round instead of seasonally during the warmer peak ice cream-eating months.
"We're in a strip mall so we figured we can accommodate more customers," Colao said. "We can sit, listen to music, eat ice cream and stay awhile. We're a family-owned business with high quality, great customer service and a great atmosphere."
The long-running ice cream chain has served generations of Region residents.
"I still have people who are 80 years old come in and say they still remember what Hammond was like back in the day," Colao said. "They tell me stories. I love it."
The new Crown Point Dairy Belle, which has parking and entrances in both the front and back, will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
For more information, call 219-213-2619 or visit www.facebook.com/realdairybelle or www.realdairybelle.us.
