New culinary school teaches cooking skills to all ages in Crown Point

A new culinary school in Crown Point hopes to bring people together in the kitchen.
Owners Jenn Linko and Tina Lopez opened The Culinary Masterpiece Cooking School at 710 Merrillville Rd. in Crown Point. It offers cooking classes on a variety of dishes to anyone over the age of three.
"It's a cooking school that's open to the public," Linko said. "It's somewhere you come to learn how to cook a dish, not to get a culinary degree. We want to help bring families together."
The Culinary Masterpiece offers a variety of classes for all skill levels, such as on knife skills, family breakfast, father and son grilling classes, cooking with CBD, and how to make pasta from scratch from start to finish. It plans to bring in local chefs from places like Provecho Latin Provisions in Crown Point and Designer Desserts in Valparaiso.
"One of our biggest things is we want to collaborate with local chefs, so they can come in and share their expertise," Lopez said.
Linko, a food industry veteran, said she's passionate about food and entertaining, while Lopez grew up cooking with her mom and noni, or Italian grandmother.
"Everything constantly centered around food," she said.
They have found that younger generations aren't learning cooking skills from older generations the way they used to, and often feel too busy and harried to spend much time in the kitchen.
"Cooking can bring families together," Linko said. "Families can reconnect in the kitchen. There's a nostalgia for a lot of the old time dishes and old world food people enjoyed while spending time with their grandparents. We're looking to bring it back."
Customers can sign up for classes of up to 24 people in the 2,200-square-foot culinary school, one class at a time. They learn how to make a dish like rainbow pasta with all-natural food coloring. Students get to eat what they cook and can take home any leftovers.
"We're trying to keep it on a personal level so people can leave with confidence in the kitchen," Lopez said. "We just want people to come in, learn new skills and have fun."
The Culinary Masterpiece features a commercial kitchen with induction cooktops so kids don't get burned. Classes are always kid-friendly and often cater to different diets, such as gluten-free and vegan.
Next month, the culinary school hopes to add a beer and wine license so people can imbibe when cooking or enjoying the fruits of their cooking.
The Culinary Masterpiece has a full calendar of upcoming events, including cooking camps for kids and Junior Chef-like cooking competitions. It plans to give back to the community, such as providing freshly baked dog treats to Lake County Animal Control.
Eventually, it may franchise the concept to other locations.
For more information, visit www.theculinarymasterpiece.com, call 708-878-1907 or find the business on Facebook or Instagram.