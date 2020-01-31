New culinary school teaches cooking skills to all ages in Crown Point

A new culinary school in Crown Point hopes to bring people together in the kitchen.

Owners Jenn Linko and Tina Lopez opened The Culinary Masterpiece Cooking School at 710 Merrillville Rd. in Crown Point. It offers cooking classes on a variety of dishes to anyone over the age of three.

"It's a cooking school that's open to the public," Linko said. "It's somewhere you come to learn how to cook a dish, not to get a culinary degree. We want to help bring families together."

The Culinary Masterpiece offers a variety of classes for all skill levels, such as on knife skills, family breakfast, father and son grilling classes, cooking with CBD, and how to make pasta from scratch from start to finish. It plans to bring in local chefs from places like Provecho Latin Provisions in Crown Point and Designer Desserts in Valparaiso.

"One of our biggest things is we want to collaborate with local chefs, so they can come in and share their expertise," Lopez said.

Linko, a food industry veteran, said she's passionate about food and entertaining, while Lopez grew up cooking with her mom and noni, or Italian grandmother.

"Everything constantly centered around food," she said.