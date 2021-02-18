New Defending Indiana podcast jokes about whether there's more than corn in the Hoosier state

“I know Indiana can be the butt of some jokes, but we Hoosiers have so much to be proud of,” Rodriguez said. “I lived in Florida for 10 years and it really opened my eyes to how much my values are shaped by growing up in Indiana and specifically ‘The Region’. As I’ve gotten older, I can really look at my time in Indiana and appreciate the foundation it has set for my life. But I can also make fun of it - in a loving way of course.”

Brennan and Rodriguez said they were motivated to dispel the myth that Indiana is just a flyover state that's home to just corn and basketball. They seek to persuade listeners that – while Indiana is not without its flaws – that Indiana has more to offer than the stale stereotypes.

"Only we can make fun of our home town," Rodriguez said on the podcast.

"We're going to make a little fun of it and then we're going to defend it," Brennan replied.

The podcast can be listened to for free on Google, Apple and Stitcher.

For more information or to listen, visit https://defendingindiana.buzzsprout.com/ or http://bit.ly/defendinginfb.

