Carol Daumer Gutjahr started working at the Merrillville branch of the Lake County Public Library as a page in 1990, her first job while she was in high school.

Thirty-three years later, she’s back in Merrillville running the third-largest library district in Indiana.

Longtime Lake County Public Library Director Ingrid Norris retired last month. She turned over the reins to Gutjahr, who’s running a library district that serves about half of Lake County’s population through its branches in Cedar Lake, Dyer-Schererville, Griffith-Calumet Township, Highland, Hobart, Lake Station-New Chicago, Merrillville, Munster and St. John.

“I started in the children’s department while I was at Merrillville High School,” she said. “Now I’ve come full circle.”

She started out as responsible for shelving books and making sure they looked nice. She studied public relations and communication at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond and then got a full-time job as an assistant librarian.

“I fell in love with working with the public, putting on children’s programs, helping people on the computer with their research projects and doing a lot of customer service,” she said. “I just fell in love with it.”

She was promoted to assistant manager in the audio-visual department at the Dyer branch. She was responsible for stocking the stacks with music and audiobooks.

“I enjoyed working with people, books, music and different collections. I liked being able to speak with people to find out what was interesting them while purchasing materials.”

She then became the circulation manager for the entire library system. It was a learning experience.

“It was fun. I got to learn about different types of music like country, jazz and bluegrass,” she said. “I didn’t have any knowledge of opera when I started. But I paid attention to the classical performances they were doing up in Chicago, at the theaters there.

“I learned a lot about the different styles of music. I learned a lot about the differences between branches and the importance of representing your area. The Lake County Public Library is huge, serving 250,000 people, and there are a lot of interests to represent.”

While working as a librarian, she earned a master’s degree in library science from Indiana University, attending classes via remote learning and at IUPUI in Indianapolis.

“It was fun. I had some excellent professors,” she said. “I knew this was going to be my career and had a passion working toward that goal. You want to do the best you can do.”

After earning her master’s degree, she became the director of the Hobart Township branches, overseeing Hobart, Lake Station and New Chicago before the latter two were consolidated.

“It was very interesting to see how different and diverse the community populations were, despite being so close together,” she said.

She then returned to Merrillville in 2012 as head of that branch during its renovation. The three-story building, 1919 81st Ave., serves as the central library for the system.

“It’s open a little later. It’s open on Sundays and it has more resources. People go there even if their home branch is just down the street.”

She then secured a position in the administration in 2019, serving as the branch services coordinator for all nine library branches. Essentially, she supervised the branch managers and made sure they had the resources they needed to do their jobs. She had to travel weekly to each branch.

“It’s eye-opening to see the differences in the communities, whether Schererville, St. John or Cedar Lake. A different program might be successful at one location but not work at another.”

When Norris announced her retirement, Gutjahr thought she would take a chance and apply to see whether the library board was interested in her vision. It was.

“I really want the library to be a resource for the community,” she said. “I want people to come into our building and feel welcome. I want them to be able to find what they might need, whether to start a new business or help a 2-year-old go through teething or potty-training. We’re here to get people what they need, whether physical materials like books or audiobooks or a vast collection of electronic resources like streaming, Consumer Reports and Chilton manuals for people who want to repair their own vehicles.”

Libraries have evolved over time, she said. They provide many services far beyond lending books, such as a 3D printer, podcasting equipment or video game consoles that can be borrowed. For instance, the library bundles DVDs into “binge boxes” for patrons whose viewing habits have changed as a result of streaming services.

“The video games are just flying off the shelves. We think about what is out there, what people are interested in and what is popular and whether we can do that.”

The public can stretch household finances further by getting entertainment from their local library.

“People are already paying property taxes into the library system and we can provide a good value for that money,” she said. “We pay attention to different trends and purchase what would be in demand in the community. We can’t afford to buy everything but try to make the best choices and best selection with the resources we have.”

In her first year, Gutjahr plans to focus on making internal improvements to the library system, such as installing an elevator to help people get to a public meeting room in the basement of the Hobart branch. The library also needs to hire for several positions, including clerks, librarians and assistant librarians.

She said an early focus would be to get new staff trained up.

“I believe in leading by example,” she said. “In all the leadership positions I’ve had, I’ve believed no job is beneath me, like shoveling away snow during a snowstorm. I hope that’s something I can instill at our locations and something our staff will pick up along the way.”

She also wants to listen to staff and the public.

“I always want to be available for my staff to come to me for help or guidance and not be judged for there are no foolish questions. Questions are how we learn. We believe in continuous lifelong learning at the library. The library offers so many opportunities for all of us to learn.”

She wants to ensure that the library continues to offer vital public services, such as its English as a Second Language classes for new immigrants. One student who returned home to Jordan woke up at 4 a.m. in the Middle East to continue to attend the classes virtually through Zoom.

“We’re here to bring people together,” she said. “My long-term goals are to stay at the forefront of technology and resources for the community. We hope it’s where they can find educational, recreational and informational resources at whatever time they need it.”