New doctors join Community Healthcare System
New doctors join Community Healthcare System

New doctors have joined Community Healthcare System's Community Care Network Inc. physician team.

The practitioners specializing in family medicine, gastroenterology, genetic counseling and noninvasive cardiology are closely affiliated with the Community Healthcare System network that includes Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.

Medical Geneticist Courtney Schuiteman, a Valparaiso University and Indiana State University graduate who completed an internship at St. Joseph Health in Mishawaka, was hired to serve as a counselor with the Cancer Genetics Risk program at the hospitals of Community Healthcare System. She will provide genetic counseling and risk assessment services at the Women’s Diagnostic Center of Community Hospital in Munster and has an office in Schererville. For more information, call 219-703-2447.

Board-certified family medicine practitioner Thomas Wilkins, who completed his residency at Loyola University Medical Center’s MacNeal Hospital, has joined the staff at Community Hospital and St. Catherine Hospital. The Michigan State College of Osteopathic Medicine graduate is accepting new patients at 219-923-2680.

Gastroenterologist Alaa Atieh joined the staff of St. Mary Medical Center. The graduate of Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine, who has a medical degree in osteopathic medicine, is accepting new patients at his offices in Crown Point and Hobart. His office can be reached at  219-947-6795.

Gastroenterologist Kumar Venkatachalam also joined the same Community Care Network at St. Mary Medical Center. The University of Illinois medical school graduate, who completed his fellowship at Rush University Medical Center, is accepting new patients in Hobart and Crown Point at 219-947-6795.

Noninvasive cardiologist Sean Swearingen joined the Community Care Network heart team at Community Hospital in Munster. The graduate of the Pritzer School of Medicine at the University of Chicago, who completed his fellowship at Rush University Medical Center is accepting new patients at 219-836-4473.

For more information about Community Healthcare System physicians, visit COMHS.org/physicians or call 866-836-3477.

