New doctors join Community Healthcare System

New doctors have joined Community Healthcare System's Community Care Network Inc. physician team.

The practitioners specializing in family medicine, gastroenterology, genetic counseling and noninvasive cardiology are closely affiliated with the Community Healthcare System network that includes Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.

Medical Geneticist Courtney Schuiteman, a Valparaiso University and Indiana State University graduate who completed an internship at St. Joseph Health in Mishawaka, was hired to serve as a counselor with the Cancer Genetics Risk program at the hospitals of Community Healthcare System. She will provide genetic counseling and risk assessment services at the Women’s Diagnostic Center of Community Hospital in Munster and has an office in Schererville. For more information, call 219-703-2447.

Board-certified family medicine practitioner Thomas Wilkins, who completed his residency at Loyola University Medical Center’s MacNeal Hospital, has joined the staff at Community Hospital and St. Catherine Hospital. The Michigan State College of Osteopathic Medicine graduate is accepting new patients at 219-923-2680.