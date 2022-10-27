New doctors join Community Healthcare System

Community Healthcare System recently added four new doctors.

The system welcomed physicians specializing in surgery, intervention cardiology and family medicine. They are affiliated with Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center, a specialty hospital in Crown Point.

Surgeon Nico Del Piccolo joined the staff at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Hospital in Munster. He did his residency at the Mayo Clinic School of Graduate Medical Education in Jacksonville, Florida after earning his medical degree from Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York.

Family medicine physician David Lynch Jr. joined Community Hospital in Munster. He got his medical degree from A.T. Still University Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Missouri and then completed his residency at Mercy Health Muskegon in Michigan.

Interventional cardiologist Omar Obaid joined St. Mary Medical Center and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point and is now accepting new patients at his medical offices in Crown Point, Hobart, Portage and Valparaiso.

He earned a medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Pennsylvania, did an internal medicine residency at Allegheny General Hospital in Pennsylvania and completed an interventional cardiology fellowship at Largo Medical Center in Florida as well as a cardiovascular disease fellowship at Genesys Regional Medical Center in Michigan.

Orthopedic spine surgeon James St. Clair is now practicing at Community Hospital in Munster and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. He did his residency at the University of Chicago and his Harvard Combined Spine Fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital/Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.