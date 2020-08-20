New doctors join Community Healthcare System

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Community Healthcare System has added several physicians who practice general surgery, internal medicine, neurocritical care, neuroendovascular neurology, obstetrics, gynecology, podiatry and pulmonology.

The new Community Care Network Inc. physicians are affiliated with Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart,and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.

General surgeon Carlos Gonzalez, who completed his residency at Indiana University School of Medicine, joined the staff at Community Hospital and St. Catherine Hospital. An appointment can be scheduled by calling 219-922-8222.

Obstetrician and gynecologist Ilona Carlos, an Indiana University School of Medicine graduate, practices on the staff at Community Hospital. She is accepting new patients and her office can be reached at 219-703-2426.

Internal medicine practitioner Alison Petrovich, a board-certified graduate of the Indiana University School of Medicine, was hired as a staff physician at Community Hospital. She is accepting new patients and appointments can be scheduled by calling 219-374-5555.