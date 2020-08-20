New doctors join Community Healthcare System

Community Healthcare System has added several physicians who practice general surgery, internal medicine, neurocritical care, neuroendovascular neurology, obstetrics, gynecology, podiatry and pulmonology.
The new Community Care Network Inc. physicians are affiliated with Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart,and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.
General surgeon Carlos Gonzalez, who completed his residency at Indiana University School of Medicine, joined the staff at Community Hospital and St. Catherine Hospital. An appointment can be scheduled by calling 219-922-8222.
Obstetrician and gynecologist Ilona Carlos, an Indiana University School of Medicine graduate, practices on the staff at Community Hospital. She is accepting new patients and her office can be reached at 219-703-2426.
Internal medicine practitioner Alison Petrovich, a board-certified graduate of the Indiana University School of Medicine, was hired as a staff physician at Community Hospital. She is accepting new patients and appointments can be scheduled by calling 219-374-5555.
Neurocritical care physician Alok Patel serves on the stroke care teams at Community Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center and follows up with patients at 801 MacArthur Blvd., suite 405 in Munster. His office can be reached at 219-836-5167.
Neuroendovascular neurologist Sherman Chen, who is board certified in vascular neurology, also practices stroke care on staff at Community Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital, St. Mary Medical Center and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center. The Rush University Medical Center graduate follows up with patients in Munster and at 10215 Broadway Ave. in Crown Point. Call 219-661-6100 to schedule an appointment.
Podiatrist Kevin Alexander joined the staff at Community Hospital and is accepting new patients at 219-703-2440.
Pulmonologist Sharon Harig, an Indiana University School of Medicine graduate, is now practicing at St. Mary Medical Center, where she is accepting new patients at 219-945-4489.
For more information, visit comhs.org/physicians.
