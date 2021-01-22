New endocrinologist joins Franciscan Physician Network

A new endocrinologist has joined Franciscan Physician Network in Munster.

Board-certified endocrinologist Farheen Dojki is now accepting new patients at two different Franciscan Physician Network locations.

Dojki, who got her medical training at AGA Khan University Hospital in Karachi, Pakistan, and completed her residency at the University of Connecticut in Farmington, Connecticut, is taking appointments at Franciscan Physician Network’s Munster Medical Center at 761 45th St. in Munster and its Hammond Clinic at at 7905 Calumet Ave. in Munster. She also is making virtual telehealth appointments.

"Dr. Dojki has a fellowship in endocrinology at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, and a fellowship in hypertension at the University of Chicago in Chicago," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "Her clinical interests include resistant hypertension, adrenal disorders, thyroid disorders, type 1 and type 2 diabetes and general endocrinology."

For more information, call (219) 922-3020 for the Munster Medical Center and (219) 836-3298 for the Hammond Clinic, or visit FranciscanHealth.org.

NWI Business Ins and Outs

