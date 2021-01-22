 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New endocrinologist joins Franciscan Physician Network

New endocrinologist joins Franciscan Physician Network

{{featured_button_text}}
New endocrinologist joins Franciscan Physician Network in Munster

Board-certified endocrinologist Farheen Dojki

 Provided

A new endocrinologist has joined Franciscan Physician Network in Munster.

0:25 WATCH NOW: Vaccines rolled out at nursing homes

Board-certified endocrinologist Farheen Dojki is now accepting new patients at two different Franciscan Physician Network locations.

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Going airborne with the Aviation Unit

Dojki, who got her medical training at AGA Khan University Hospital in Karachi, Pakistan, and completed her residency at the University of Connecticut in Farmington, Connecticut, is taking appointments at Franciscan Physician Network’s Munster Medical Center at 761 45th St. in Munster and its Hammond Clinic at at 7905 Calumet Ave. in Munster. She also is making virtual telehealth appointments.

"Dr. Dojki has a fellowship in endocrinology at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, and a fellowship in hypertension at the University of Chicago in Chicago," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "Her clinical interests include resistant hypertension, adrenal disorders, thyroid disorders, type 1 and type 2 diabetes and general endocrinology."

For more information, call (219) 922-3020 for the Munster Medical Center and (219) 836-3298 for the Hammond Clinic, or visit FranciscanHealth.org.

NWI Business Ins and Outs

+4 NWI Business Ins and Outs: Screaming Monkey Comics, Smoochie Pooch, JunkVets, OJ's Gametime, Duluth Trading Company, dental office all open, Ben Mollin Hair Education closes
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts