New exhibit opening at Marshall Gardner Center for the Arts

A new exhibit opens Friday at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts in Gary's Miller neighborhood.

The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District will host South Shore Arts Anti-Racism Mural Project and Student Artwork in the pharmacy-turned-art gallery at 540 S. Lake Street.

"Community youth are raising their voices," the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District said in a press release. "Come experience the work of the South Shore Arts Teen Arts Board. Inspired by the impact of the death of George Floyd, this group of eight high school students decided that they would use their artistic talents to speak up for justice."

The exhibit will be displayed through Jan. 28.

"Guided and mentored by artist, Ish Muhammad, these students have created a memorable piece that illustrates their voice and passion for the fight against racism," the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District said in a press release. "Also on display will be artwork from other notable Northwest Indiana student artists."