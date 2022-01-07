New exhibit opening at Marshall Gardner Center for the Arts

A new exhibit opens Friday at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts in Gary's Miller neighborhood.
The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District will host South Shore Arts Anti-Racism Mural Project and Student Artwork in the pharmacy-turned-art gallery at 540 S. Lake Street.
"Community youth are raising their voices," the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District said in a press release. "Come experience the work of the South Shore Arts Teen Arts Board. Inspired by the impact of the death of George Floyd, this group of eight high school students decided that they would use their artistic talents to speak up for justice."
The exhibit will be displayed through Jan. 28.
"Guided and mentored by artist, Ish Muhammad, these students have created a memorable piece that illustrates their voice and passion for the fight against racism," the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District said in a press release. "Also on display will be artwork from other notable Northwest Indiana student artists."
Muhammad is a well-known Region artist whose work has been exhibited at Eskenazi Hospital, a Jiffy Lube in Indianapolis, NiSource in Merrillville, NIPSCO in Gary, Graffiti Heart in Cleveland, Stockyard Meats in Cleveland, Leeds Public House in Michigan City, One One Three in Crown Point and Shoreline Brewery in Michigan City.
The gallery is open from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. People are asked to wear masks inside the gallery.
A suggested donation of $5 is asked for at the door.
For more information, email MBACDArts@gmail.com or call 219.885.9114.