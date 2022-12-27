New exhibit to showcase Indiana Dunes National Park

A new exhibit at the Chesterton Art Center will showcase the Indiana Dunes National Park.

"Sense of Place: Works from the Artists in Residence of Indiana Dunes National Park" will run from Jan. 17 through March 1 at the Chesterton Art Center at 15 S. 4th St. in downtown Chesterton.

It features works created by artists in residence at the Indiana Dunes National Park, including artworks from the last few years that have not yet been exhibited publicly.

People can see paintings, photos, sculptures, fiber pieces and mixed media meant to celebrate the natural world.

“The Artists in Residence program at Indiana Dunes offers professional artists the opportunity to live in the park for two weeks and create art that helps generate appreciation and support for the national park. In exchange, the artist provides public engagement and donates a piece of art created during their stay,” said Jeff Manuszak, Visual Information Specialist with Indiana Dunes National Park. “We are excited to showcase these pieces at the Chesterton Art Center. It’s just a great fit.”

The Indiana Dunes National Park and Friends of the Indiana Dunes are showcasing the exhibit.

"National parks have been the source of inspiration for well-known artists, such as Thomas Moran, Albert Bierdstadt, and Frank Dudley, who have visually depicted the cultural and natural treasures of our great American heritage," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "These beautiful works are cherished by park visitors and preserved for future generations. The Indiana Dunes National Park Artist-in-Residence program has been sharing the park’s inspirational landscape for over 25 years and has served 70 artists to date."

An opening reception will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Both the exhibit and the reception are free and open to the public.

For more information, call 219-926-4711 or visit ChestertonArt.org.