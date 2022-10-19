 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New exhibits on display at South Suburban College

Doug DeWitt’s “Suggestions of Gravity” is displayed at South Suburban College’s Dulgar Gallery.

 Provided

Two new exhibits are on display at South Suburban College in South Holland.

Doug DeWitt’s “Suggestions of Gravity” is now hanging at South Suburban College’s Dulgar Gallery on the 1st floor of SSC’s Main Campus at 15800 S. State Street in South Holland.

South Suburban College’s Art & Design Department is presenting the exhibition, which will be displayed through Nov. 17. A closing reception will take place at 11 a.m. on Nov. 17.

“My abstract found-object constructions, drawings, land art, painting, and other media are inspired by immersions in a landscape, by the colors and textures of weathered materials, and by changes occurring over time,” DeWitt said. “My work presents nature without denying the intrusions of humility while evoking memories of specific places and times in the landscape.”

“Murmurations,” a solo exhibition of photographers by Karen Ackoff, will be displayed in the Photo Four Gallery on the fourth floor of South Suburban College’s main campus in South Holland through Nov. 17. An artist talk will take place from Noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 24.

“When large numbers of birds fly together, they swirl in a repeating, coordinating, changing pattern. ‘Murmuration,’ derived from the wings’ sound, occurs when birds flutter together,” she said. “My work speaks through a network of small brush strokes like a murmuration. Together they form shapes and shadows that gradually unfold as a painting develops. My work whispers—It does not shout. My drawings are completed with care and control. Yet, they are not without passion. The passion is in each object – its shape, subtle color, and tonalities. In the stories, the object tells as brush or silver moves over the ground’s surface. Teasing out inherent beauty with focus and patience, I whisper back.”

The SSC Photo Four Gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The Dulgar Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

