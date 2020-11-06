New family doctor joins Franciscan Physician Network in Hammond

A new family doctor has joined Franciscan Physician Network in Hammond.

Dr. Jace A. Varkey, who is board-certified in family medicine, was added to the care team at Franciscan Physician Network Hammond Family Health Center.

Varkey was trained at St. George’s University School of Medicine in St. George’s in Grenada and completed his residency at Aurora Lakeland Family Medicine Residency in Elkhorn, Wisconsin.

His clinical interest is in community health, preventative medicine, chronic disease management and substance use disorders. He is fluent in the Indian language of Malayalam.

Varkey joins one of the largest multi-specialty physician networks in the Midwest with more than 850 doctors at more than 260 locations across Indiana and Illinois. Franciscan Physician Network has both primary and specialty care providers to provide comprehensive care at every stage of life.

He will start seeing patients at Franciscan Physician Network's office at 5500 Hohman Ave., as well through MyChart Virtual Visits.

For more information or to make an appointment, call (219) 933-2291.