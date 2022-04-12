New Gary airport chairman touts power of partnerships

GARY — Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority Chairman Pete Visclosky said Monday the “vast economic potential” of the airport can be unlocked by mustering the type of partnerships and planning that advanced other regional efforts like the South Shore Line rail projects and Little Calumet River flood control.

Visclosky, who was Northwest Indiana’s congressman from 1985 to 2021, told members of the Gary Chamber of Commerce at their April meeting that the airport leadership’s goal is “having partnerships come together to maximize our financial abilities, our leverage and our ability to do long-term planning and apply that to the future of the Gary airport.”

“I think the seminal event in my 36 years (representing) Northwest Indiana for our future was the creation of the Regional Development Authority in 2005,” Visclosky said.

Region counties and municipalities — including Gary — joined the state of Indiana “to say we need to start doing long-term planning. We need to pool our financial resources to match federal money to maximize an investment so we can grow our economy, and not just keep going along the same road.”

“As we meet here,” Visclosky told the gathering at Hard Rock Casino’s Council Oak restaurant, “you have contracts let for over a billion dollars’ worth of construction for the double-tracking of the South Shore and its expansion to Munster and Dyer, and that work is not in the future, that work is taking place today.”

Another intergovernmental partnership helped make the Little Calumet River Flood Control and Recreation Project possible after the 2008 flood. Removing properties from the flood plain helped prompt economic investment that was impossible beforehand, Visclosky said.

“All of us are standing right now on one of those properties that became available because of the completion of the Little Calumet River flood control project,” he said of the Hard Rock Casino at Interstate 80/94 and Burr Street.

“The goal,” Visclosky said, “is to look and combine with others who want to join and to help make foundational investments in the future of the airport so that it can grow the entire economy, not just of Gary, but of Northwest Indiana and our great state.”

Moving forward

Visclosky became chairman of the airport’s governing board in February, following his appointment to that role by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The appointment came after Mayor Jerome Prince replaced Gary’s four representatives on the seven-member board late last year. The new board appointed Daniel Vicari, who had done a previous stint as director during and after the runway project, as the airport’s executive director in early January.

Visclosky cited completion of the runway expansion completion in 2015, the opening of a U.S. customs facility in 2019 and the start of regular UPS freight flights in 2020 as recent accomplishments to be built upon.

The challenge of jump-starting activity at and around the airport will be based on the idea that “success follows excellence of service” and on a recently completed master plan, Visclosky said.

“As far as the board is concerned, our approach is going to be to assess the contributions of every individual, every business, ever entity doing business and being active at the Gary airport,” he said. “We also will be examining each of our activities and actions to make sure the airport itself can be as exacting as it can be in providing those exceptional services.”

And, “as far as the potential of each parcel of land that the airport owns today and those to be acquired, the assessment will be, what is — not just today — but what’s the greatest long term value of each of those properties, as far as developing a vibrant airport that is going to be experiencing exponential growth.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.