New gastroenterologist joins Franciscan Physician Network in Valpo and Michigan City

A new gastroenterologist has joined Franciscan Physician Network and is practicing in Michigan City and Valparaiso.

Dr. Zohair Ahmed is now accepting patients at Woodland Health Center at 8865 W. 400 North in Michigan City and Valparaiso Specialty Health Center at 2590 W. Morthland Dr. in Valparaiso. He also will conduct appointments through MyChart Virtual Visits.

Ahmed did his residency in internal medicine at the University of Illinois and a fellowship in gastroenterology and an advanced fellowship in interventional endoscopy at the University of Illinois at Chicago. His clinical interests include interventional endoscopy, endoscopic surgery, endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography, biliary disease, pancreatic disease, endoscopic ultrasound and bariatric endoscopy, according to Franciscan