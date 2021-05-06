New half-million-dollar concert venue to rock out in Griffith Park Plaza shopping center

"It's a totally new experience for Northwest Indiana," he said. "It's one of the classiest places around. It has a different feel, a nightlife feel. Everything is brand new."

The venue includes a stage, sound system, large bathrooms, a private VIP area and two bars. It will serve a wide array of beer, wine and spirits, as well as a light food menu at some shows.

Upcoming concerts include the AC/DC Tribute band Bonfire on May 14 and Dick Diamond and the Dusters on May 15. Pink Floyd tribute band Echoes of Pompeii and Mr. Funnyman will play on May 22, while Howling at the Moon will visit from Chicago on June 10.

"We're planning more acts that will really put it on the map," Hobson said. "We're in talks with a national act for one date this summer. There's been a lot of interest from bands who have reached out. They've been dying to play."

Avenue 912 will employ about 10 to 15 people in part-time jobs. Hobson hopes it will spur a transformation in the long-neglected shopping center, which suffered from the recent loss of the Big Kmart.

"People are glad to see the north end come alive again," he said. "Hopefully when people start to see cars parking there again it will help fill in that plaza."