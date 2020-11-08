New Hammond data center brings tech to industrialized lakefront, aims to serve big national clients

"I'm so excited," Dakich said. "We've been at this for more than two years after coming up with the idea of putting a data center in Northwest Indiana and the city of Hammond. The leadership of the mayor, the governor and everybody on the county level made it easy for us to do this. Putting one of the largest data centers in the world in Hammond, Indiana was not easy, but it was made easy for us."

About half of the data center — a hulking warehouse-like building by the shoreline that uses lake water for cooling — already has been leased for use for servers that will be connected to a fiber line to downtown Chicago.

"We're really working for national clients," Dakich said. "It's possible for big companies to come here, large hyperscalers and large enterprise users."

Digital Crossroads currently employs about 17 workers, but will continue to add staff as it signs more leases. The companies that store data there will provide their own technicians to manage the data.

"It's some security," Dakich said of the jobs, "but most of it is operations to make sure the tech, fiber and operations does what it's supposed to do."

The data center has been under construction for nearly a year, with more than 300 construction workers building it.