A new history book is the first to chronicle the Latino experience in Indiana on a state level, including its "historical epicenter" in the Calumet Region.

Northwest Indiana native Nicole Martinez-LeGrand and Daniel Gonzales wrote "Hoosier Latinos: A Century of Struggle, Service and Success," which was recently published by the Indiana Historical Society Press. It's meant to be used in classrooms and comes with an accompanying educational guide.

It covers a significant amount of Northwest Indiana history, particularly from East Chicago, where the state's first Mexican community settled. The book begins and ends with a photo of Maria del Refugio Ramirez, East Chicago's first Fiestas Patrias Queen in 1926.

Fiestas Patrias is East Chicago's annual celebration of Mexican Independence Day in which a parade marches across the city.

"The Fiestas Patrias parade has its roots beginning in 1923, one record the first large scale parade began in 1924, the queen tradition in 1926. I grew up attending this parade and one year I was in the parade as a 7-year-old in the 1980s," Martinez-LeGrand said.

"This is Indiana’s longest Hispanic Hoosier tradition. The queen tradition is a special point of pride among a select group of Northwest Indiana women. Maria’s daughter Sandra Valdez was one of my interviewees and she brought several photos of her mother as queen. These photos had never been exhibited publicly before. I was completely stunned when she presented them to me. It was easy to select this image as the cover image for the book, I wanted the Latino community of Indiana to see themselves represented in a position of regality and pride, surrounded by their community."

She and Gonzales sought to fill in historical gaps in the record for the Indiana Historical Society. Since 1830, the nonprofit has collected books, letters, diaries, transcripts, photos and organizational documents that outline Hoosier history. It also serves as "Indiana's Storyteller," operating a museum in downtown Indianapolis, publishing works of state history and putting out local history blogs.

"After 186 years of existence and an examination of the voices we were missing, I was hired on a grant to help fill in the historical gap of Indiana’s largest growing ethnic populations — Latino and Asian," she said. "I then launched and spearheaded their Multicultural Collecting Initiative, traveling the state and connecting with organization, families, and individuals.

"I primarily conducted audio-recorded oral history interviews, [with] private photographs or items to illustrate the interview. Items were digitally scanned or are permanently housed in our public archives. The Latino and Asian communities had historically retrospective exhibits as part of our Be Heard exhibit series, in 2018 and 2019. Each spanned a century of history in Indiana, establishing them as Hoosier centennial communities."

No one previously set out to chronicle Latino history statewide in Indiana, Martinez-LeGrand said. All the books on Hoosier Latinos were more narrow in scope.

"This is the first book to document the Latino experience on a statewide level. Other great books have been written but only focus on select areas or time period. This book illustrates local, regional, national policies and laws that have shaped this history in Indiana and the United States."

Hispanics made up more than 8% of Indiana's population in 2020 U.S. census. It was one of the fastest-growing groups, increasing by 42.2% over the past decade, according to the Census Bureau.

"Latinos and Hispanics are the largest and fastest-growing population in the United States and in Indiana. It became clear to me that a lot of people in Indiana did not know the history of this community in the state," she said.

"Growing up in Hammond and in the Northwest Indiana area, I had little to no knowledge of my own history in this state. It was not until I was a young adult in college that I slowly began to realize that no one else knew either. The general understanding of Latino and Hispanic history in Indiana existed on the spectrum of farmworker on one end or as foreigner on the other, with little context in between."

The Region has long been a destination for Latino immigrants seeking opportunity and a center of Latino culture in the state.

Martinez-LeGrand's paternal great-grandparents ran P.H. Bakery on Pulaski Street in Hammond. Another family member was a photographer and cartoonist for the Latin Times.

"Northwest Indiana is the historical epicenter of Latino history in Indiana, with the original Mexican colony settling in Block and Pennsy neighborhood" — short for the street names Block and Pennsylvania — "in Indiana Harbor during World War I," she said. "It was hard for my non-northern Indiana classmates to conceptualize that my family had settled in Indiana in the early 1920s, along with thousands of others. Some were in utter disbelief. I was able to incorporate my family history this book."

She's been researching and writing for the Indiana Historical Society for years, kicking off her research in 2016. She collected a lot of new material, including extensive oral histories and hundreds of digital and physical photos.

"I examined our collection to see what we had available for researchers, to get an understanding of where I needed to begin to fill in those gaps. From 2016 to 2019 we were able to add about 1,000-plus images to our collection. This includes several of the processed oral history transcripts," she said.

"With the transcripts, I include historical and genealogical footnotes, so the reader has a full understanding of the conversation, to ensure that they will stand the test of time. Before conducting oral history interviews with individuals, I would do a genealogical work-up on their family. Tracing their roots to Indiana, mostly those who were from Mexico.

"As of now, records from limited Latin American locations are available through Ancestry.com. However, I interviewed others from South America and the Caribbean to present a clearer picture of the diversity of Latin Americans in this state."

Martinez-LeGrand and Gonzales also co-wrote a book about the Asian experience in Indiana. She publishes on the Indiana Historical Society blog and tours the state regularly, giving talks to classrooms, libraries and genealogy groups.

She plumbed deeply into the Indiana Historical Society's records for the book. She dug through through a century's worth of census records, border-crossing records, immigration manifests, economic reports, legal statutes, church records, organizational papers, city directories and newspaper archives.

"I did a lot of research within our collection, reading books and reports of the area or of the Midwest. A lot of my research ... focuses on immigration law and federal policy, which had strong influence in migration-settlement patterns and community growth," she said. "I even researched Panama Canal employment records from the turn of the 20th century via Ancestry.

"The angles and paper trail of my research is very broad. I still have a healthy stack of unprocessed and unresearched transcripts to work on, so my research is ongoing. I am a contributor to the Digital Encyclopedia of Indianapolis, so my work is, as they say, never done."

She made some surprising discoveries while researching the book, including that the Mexican Consulate was in Indiana much longer than anyone realized.

"A lot of things were surprising, and that definition of 'surprising findings' changes over time. ... In 2002 the Mexican Consulate opened its doors to Mexican nationals living in Indiana," she said. "But no one knew, almost 100 years earlier, from 1907 to 1927 that Russel B. Harrison served as vice consul of Mexico and later Portugal in Indianapolis. The first documented celebration of Cinco de Mayo was in 1910, organized by Mexican students from Notre Dame University. More recently, how the Mexican Repatriation Movement affected the Northwest Indiana area, I wrote an in-depth two-part blog about what that looked like in Northwest Indiana. It was pretty shocking to me."

She hopes readers will come away with a deeper appreciation of Hoosier Latinos and all they have contributed to the state.

"I want readers to know and understand that Latinos and Hispanics are not a new community to Indiana, that we have been a part of Indiana’s legacy for well over 100 years. Latinos and Hispanics have contributed to the quality of life of all Hoosiers, not just our own community," she said.

"This book will give others a deeper understanding and appreciation of this centennial community. I am a mother, so it gives me great pride to know that my daughter, as well as my niece and nephew, will have a better understanding of their identity, culture and Hoosier heritage. I hope that others will share in that pride too. Latino History in Indiana is silent no more."

For more information, visit indianahistory.org or email Nmartinez-legrand@indianahistory.org.