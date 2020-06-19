New hospital in LaPorte opening to patients soon

LAPORTE — A new hospital in LaPorte expects to begin accepting patients soon.
A June 12 ribbon cutting was held for the $21.6 million Franciscan Beacon Hospital at 1010 W. Indiana 2.
Dr. Lars Kneller, one of six members on the hospital board, said the doors should open to patients before the end of the month, or early July at the latest.
Final approval must be obtained from the Indiana State Department of Health, which inspected the facility last week.
“As soon as we get the green light from the state we are ready to go,” he said.
There are eight in-patient beds for overnight care along with 10 beds in the full-service, 24-hour emergency department at the 92,500 square foot facility.
There’s also a surgery room for outpatient procedures, along with a nursing station, laboratory services, an on-staff pharmacist, physical therapy, telehealth connectivity and the latest in imaging and diagnostic equipment.
Kneller said the partnership between Franciscan Health and Beacon Health System is unique, because two separate health systems joined together to fill a need in the community.
He said the new hospital is going to fill gaps in services not always readily available at the much larger LaPorte Hospital, and do so in a closer knit environment.
Kneller said patients will be seen only by doctors from the immediate area, who will treat patients and be more readily available to answer their questions.
He said there will always be one physician on duty for every shift.
“You know the faces. You know the physicians. We’re all under one roof. I think it makes people more comfortable they’re being cared for properly,” Kneller said.
He said patients with more serious or complex issues will be transferred to the hospital Franciscan Health opened near Michigan City in January or Memorial Hospital in South Bend.
The new hospital is at the former Beacon Medical Group building.
About one-third of the space is new construction.
“This joint venture is a symbol of the great relationship between our two organizations and of our commitment to LaPorte and surrounding communities,” said Kreg Gruber, CEO of Beacon Health System.
“Beacon Health is a great partner and our values are well aligned to provide outstanding care to this community,” said Dean Mazzoni, president and CEO of Franciscan Health.
