New hospital in LaPorte opening to patients soon

LAPORTE — A new hospital in LaPorte expects to begin accepting patients soon.

A June 12 ribbon cutting was held for the $21.6 million Franciscan Beacon Hospital at 1010 W. Indiana 2.

Dr. Lars Kneller, one of six members on the hospital board, said the doors should open to patients before the end of the month, or early July at the latest.

Final approval must be obtained from the Indiana State Department of Health, which inspected the facility last week.

“As soon as we get the green light from the state we are ready to go,” he said.

There are eight in-patient beds for overnight care along with 10 beds in the full-service, 24-hour emergency department at the 92,500 square foot facility.

There’s also a surgery room for outpatient procedures, along with a nursing station, laboratory services, an on-staff pharmacist, physical therapy, telehealth connectivity and the latest in imaging and diagnostic equipment.

Kneller said the partnership between Franciscan Health and Beacon Health System is unique, because two separate health systems joined together to fill a need in the community.