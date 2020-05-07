New hospital to open in Northwest Indiana this summer

A new hospital with an emergency room is coming to Northwest Indiana this summer.
NW Indiana ER & Hospital is coming to south Hammond at 7904 Cabela Drive, near the Cabela's and Walmart superstore at the Indianapolis Boulevard exit off the Borman Expressway. The 18,000-square-foot facility will provide emergency care and hospital services to Northwest Indiana and the greater Chicagoland area 24/7
Six physician owners, including hospital CEO Scott Samlan and COO Daniel Irving, teamed up with Nutex Health to open the new NW Indiana ER & Hospital.
"Our experienced team of doctors and staff provide high quality service by way of advanced medical equipment, exceptional patient care and minimal wait time," NW Indiana ER & Hospital said in a news release. "Our strategy is to provide a personalized, concierge level of emergency care in which we can take the time to listen to our patients, educate them, answer questions and ultimately provide the service every patient deserves. All patients seen in our ER will be seen by a board-certified emergency physician."
NW Indiana ER & Hospital will offer clinical services, imaging and laboratory tests, and occupational medicine. It does not require appointments and features modern amenities like flat-screen monitors and DirecTV in spacious patient rooms.
A soft opening of the facility with local health care professionals and dignitaries is planned on June 12, barring any COVID-19 restrictions.
