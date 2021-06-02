New hotel, office building coming to Hammond's Oxbow Landing

A new hotel and office building are coming to Hammond's Oxbow Landing development, located along an oxbow on the Little Calumet River.

Home2 Suites by Hilton is building an $8 million multi-story hotel next to Byway Brewing at the mixed-used development southeast of the Kennedy Avenue interchange on the Borman Expressway. Developer ATG Real Estate Development also is moving forward with plans to build a third office building that will complement its sister buildings at 2901 Carlson Drive and 2929 Carlson Drive.

"It's a good project," Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said. "The hotel is going to bring $8 million more in assessed value and more property tax revenue."

Oxbow Landing also is home to Byway Brewing, Buffalo Wild Wings, Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn.

"They're killing it," McDermott said. "The highway and the hotels are automatic feeders for the restaurants. The hotels are filled with patrons off the highway, and the restaurants are packed with travelers."

Hammond spent $20 million in 2004 to buy and tear down the River Park Apartments. It since has brought in more than $50 million in investment to the site, including the 37,000-square-foot class A office buildings that are home to law firms, information technology firms and other professionals.