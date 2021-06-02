 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New hotel, office building coming to Hammond's Oxbow Landing
alert urgent
Hammond’s Oxbow Landing

New hotel, office building coming to Hammond's Oxbow Landing

Oxbow Landing lands new hotel, office complex and four new restaurants

In 2018, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. touts the investment that has come to Oxbow Landing in Hammond. Home2 Suites by Hilton is building an $8 million multi-story hotel next to Byway Brewing at the mixed-used development southeast of the Kennedy Avenue interchange on the Borman Expressway. 

 Joseph S. Pete

A new hotel and office building are coming to Hammond's Oxbow Landing development, located along an oxbow on the Little Calumet River.

Home2 Suites by Hilton is building an $8 million multi-story hotel next to Byway Brewing at the mixed-used development southeast of the Kennedy Avenue interchange on the Borman Expressway. Developer ATG Real Estate Development also is moving forward with plans to build a third office building that will complement its sister buildings at 2901 Carlson Drive and 2929 Carlson Drive.

"It's a good project," Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said. "The hotel is going to bring $8 million more in assessed value and more property tax revenue."

The Economic Development Corporation Michigan City seeks to solve the food desert problem in parts of Michigan City where fresh, healthy food isn't easily accessible to residents. The economic development agency is partnering with the Purdue Extension to do a study that will collect data and gather community input to come up with evidence-based solutions to improve access to good nutrition, such as by bringing in co-ops or grocery stores to deprived neighborhoods.

Oxbow Landing also is home to Byway Brewing, Buffalo Wild Wings, Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn.

"They're killing it," McDermott said. "The highway and the hotels are automatic feeders for the restaurants. The hotels are filled with patrons off the highway, and the restaurants are packed with travelers."

Hammond spent $20 million in 2004 to buy and tear down the River Park Apartments. It since has brought in more than $50 million in investment to the site, including the 37,000-square-foot class A office buildings that are home to law firms, information technology firms and other professionals.

"This project has been huge for us," McDermott said. "The hotels and Cracker Barrel across the street have always done well on the Borman Expressway, and this commercial development matches that. There's no new space at Oxbow Landing to build on after this. After the new hotel and office, we're done with the development."

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

McDermott said the mix of offices, restaurants and hotels was a huge improvement over the notoriously crime-ridden River Park Apartments.

"As mayor, it's amazing to be able to see this project from beginning to end," he said. "It got derailed in 2007 when the economy hit the tank. It's been a long process, but now it's near the final end of redevelopment. It's a special pleasure to be able to see your vision for the area come through."

+10 NWI Business Ins and Outs: The Bake Shop, Bowler Man Confections, Frankie's Philly Steak, Smoochie Pooch, dental office, laser hair removal open
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Oil Climbs to Highest Level Since 2018 Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts