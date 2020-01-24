You are the owner of this article.
New hotel opens in Michigan City
New hotel opens in Michigan City

New hotel opens in Michigan City

Michigan-based Amerilodge Group opened a new Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel in Michigan City.

A new hotel has opened in Michigan City.

Suburban Detroit-based Amerilodge Group opened a new Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel at 401 W. Kieffer Road.

The 90-room hotel includes an indoor swimming pool, a gym, free Wi-Fi and a open lobby and work spaces in guestrooms designed to cater to the business traveler. The Holiday Inn Express also seeks to appeal to travelers visiting the beach, Indiana Dunes National Park, the Blue Chip Casino, Lighthouse Premium Outlets and further-away attractions like Chicago and Notre Dame home football games in South Bend.

“It gives us great pleasure to be able to bring a clean, modern and technology friendly driven lodging accommodation to the Michigan City community," Amerilodge President and CEO Asad Malik said. "With the Formula Blue Concept, we expect this to be an award-winning hotel and the preferred lodging choice for the business and leisure travelers in the Michigan City and LaPorte County area.”

The hotel will employ about 25 workers. 

“On behalf of the Amerilodge Group this has been a very exciting project, that I am proud to be a part of," Regional Director of Operations Courtney Graham said. "We love the beauty of the city, and are looking forward to our guests enjoying our beautiful property.”

Michigan City's new Holiday Inn Express & Suites will offer the community 1,100 square feet of meeting space that can be rented out for parties of up to 100 people.

“A lot of hard work went into the opening of this property and we are so glad to be able to share this amazing hotel with the community," General Manager Brooke James said.

For more information call 219-243-8300 or visit www.hiexpress.com/michigancityin.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

