New hotel opens in Michigan City

A new hotel has opened in Michigan City.

Suburban Detroit-based Amerilodge Group opened a new Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel at 401 W. Kieffer Road.

The 90-room hotel includes an indoor swimming pool, a gym, free Wi-Fi and a open lobby and work spaces in guestrooms designed to cater to the business traveler. The Holiday Inn Express also seeks to appeal to travelers visiting the beach, Indiana Dunes National Park, the Blue Chip Casino, Lighthouse Premium Outlets and further-away attractions like Chicago and Notre Dame home football games in South Bend.

“It gives us great pleasure to be able to bring a clean, modern and technology friendly driven lodging accommodation to the Michigan City community," Amerilodge President and CEO Asad Malik said. "With the Formula Blue Concept, we expect this to be an award-winning hotel and the preferred lodging choice for the business and leisure travelers in the Michigan City and LaPorte County area.”

The hotel will employ about 25 workers.

“On behalf of the Amerilodge Group this has been a very exciting project, that I am proud to be a part of," Regional Director of Operations Courtney Graham said. "We love the beauty of the city, and are looking forward to our guests enjoying our beautiful property.”