New housing eyed for old bakery site

LAPORTE — Generations of residents woke up to the smell of fresh bread and other goods from a once iconic neighborhood bakery.

The long vacant LaPorte structure — more recently with young trees growing from the roof — is now being taken down. Demolition of the old Tibma Bakery on Woodward Street began Monday.

Mayor Tom Dermody said the abandoned building was tops on his list of what he wanted torn down as part of his commitment to clean up the city after taking office in January.

“It’s been standing for too long and we’re pretty excited about it,” he said.

Dermody said the building was not just an eyesore but a safety hazard for the trespassers occasionally venturing inside.

John Mills said the bakery had a store and the bread at 10 cents a loaf was still warm when he and his large family drove there on weekends to buy some while he was growing up in the 1960s and '70s.

“That was about as fresh as you could get,” he said. He also remembered seeing loaves of Tibma Bakery bread inside a yellow bag for sale in the supermarkets.

The bakery was long gone when 31-year old Arthur Wadsworth grew up just a block away.