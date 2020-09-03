New housing eyed for old bakery site

LAPORTE — Generations of residents woke up to the smell of fresh bread and other goods from a once iconic neighborhood bakery.
The long vacant LaPorte structure — more recently with young trees growing from the roof — is now being taken down. Demolition of the old Tibma Bakery on Woodward Street began Monday.
Mayor Tom Dermody said the abandoned building was tops on his list of what he wanted torn down as part of his commitment to clean up the city after taking office in January.
“It’s been standing for too long and we’re pretty excited about it,” he said.
Dermody said the building was not just an eyesore but a safety hazard for the trespassers occasionally venturing inside.
John Mills said the bakery had a store and the bread at 10 cents a loaf was still warm when he and his large family drove there on weekends to buy some while he was growing up in the 1960s and '70s.
“That was about as fresh as you could get,” he said. He also remembered seeing loaves of Tibma Bakery bread inside a yellow bag for sale in the supermarkets.
The bakery was long gone when 31-year old Arthur Wadsworth grew up just a block away.
He said the space was occupied by storage and other companies, but remembers talk about the bakery when he was a child.
Wadsworth said he was surprised by the deplorable condition of the building when he moved back to the neighborhood a few years ago.
“Obviously, it needs to go, but it’s a little piece of history in my life, at least,” he said.
Josh Dejaegher, while living across from the old bakery the past 15 years, has occasionally spotted people going inside and leaving with what appeared to be scrap metal and other materials.
Dejaegher, 36, said he could also see large holes in the flat roof from the window of his second floor apartment.
“It does need to come down,” he said.
Dermody said federal funding was used to pay for the $96,000 cost of demolition, which is being done by Pavey Excavating.
He said the plan is to find a developer to build low- to moderate-income housing on the parcel, which covers about one city block.
“It’s definitely some space that can be used to our advantage,” Dermody said.
Gallery: Take a virtual tour of Indiana's state parks
Brown County State Park
Chain O' Lakes State Park
Charlestown State Park
Clifty Falls State Park
Falls of the Ohio State Park
Fort Harrison State Park
Harmonie State Park
Lincoln State Park
McCormick's Creek State Park
Mounds State Park
O'Bannon Woods State Park
Ouabache State Park
Pokagon State Park
Potato Creek State Park
Prophetstown State Park
Shades State Park
Shakamak State Park
Spring Mill State Park
Summit Lake State Park
Tippecanoe River State Park
Turkey Run State Park
Versailles State Park
White River State Park
Whitewater Memorial State Park
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.