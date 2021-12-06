New Illiana building in Whiting hits market for $9.5 million

The newly constructed Illiana mid-rise building near downtown Whiting is hitting the market for $9.5 million.

Kiser Group has listed the property at 1200 119th St. that South Bend-based Holladay Properties built in 2020. The multiuse building includes commercial space occupied by Notre Dame Credit Union and 32 apartments, some used as student housing for the nearby Calumet College of St. Joseph.

“It is rare for an investor to be able to acquire new construction in Northwest Indiana,” said adviser Ron Plonis, who's representing the property along with Jeff Leibovich and Kyle Sissell. “The Illiana is one of two new construction buildings in Whiting.”

The five-story building is located at the site of the former Illiana Hotel in Whiting, right by Hammond's Robertsdale neighborhood.

The property features 3,696 square-feet of commercial space that's leased through 2030 and two-bathroom apartments with amenities like granite countertops, nine-foot ceilings and private balconies.