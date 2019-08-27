It soon will be much easier to determine whether the boards of publicly-traded companies headquartered in Illinois include directors who are women or ethnic minorities.
A new state law signed Tuesday by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker requires all Illinois-based corporations to annually report their female and minority board membership to the secretary of state, as well as details of each company's practices for identifying and appointing diverse leadership to their board.
"As a result of this legislation, in the coming years, both the Legislature and the public can review the gender, racial and ethnic makeup of the governance of large businesses that call Illinois home," Pritzker said.
"Better diversity among leadership leads to reduced turnover, increased growth and improved market share. That's good business, and it advances my vision of an Illinois where both businesses and working families thrive."
House Bill 3394 also requires the University of Illinois to study the demographic makeup of boards across the state and rate businesses based on corporate board diversity and their efforts to increase it.
"With this new law, we will be able to pinpoint the corporations who aren't diversifying," said state Sen. Christopher Belt, D-Centreville. "Illinois is a very diverse state, and boards should reflect the diversity of its employees, consumers and community."
The first corporate board diversity report is due to the secretary of state by Jan. 1, 2021, to be followed two months later by the first U of I business diversity ratings.