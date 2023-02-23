Indiana small business owners are being encouraged to consult their accountant or tax preparer to see if a new state law can immediately help reduce their federal tax obligations.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed into law Senate Enrolled Act 2 Wednesday after it won unanimous approval by the Indiana Senate and House earlier this month.

The statute creates a substitute for the state income tax by establishing a new, voluntary pass-through entity tax that's not subject to the $10,000 maximum federal income tax deduction for payment of state and local taxes (SALT).

The SALT deduction cap primarily impacts smaller businesses where the owners or shareholders pay their own individual income taxes, such as partnerships and S Corps. Businesses that pay federal income tax as a corporation typically are entitled to an unlimited SALT deduction.

Under the law, the opportunity for Indiana small business owners to pay the pass-through entity tax is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022, potentially providing immediate tax benefits to eligible Indiana businesses.

State Sen. Scott Baldwin, R-Noblesville, the sponsor of the measure, estimated the federal tax savings for Hoosier business owners could amount to $50 million a year — without negatively impacting state tax receipts.

"This new law builds on our already strong business climate and continues to make Indiana a great place to live and work," Baldwin said.

"I am really appreciative of the effort that went into passing this piece of bipartisan legislation. Seeing the commitment to moving this forward in a timely manner reinforces the Legislature's and state's commitment to helping Hoosier small businesses," he added.

Natalie Robinson, state director for the National Federation of Independent Business, applauded Hoosier lawmakers for joining the 29 other states offering a workaround to the federal SALT deduction cap enacted in 2017.

"Small business owners are thankful today that the Legislature passed this important legislation which provides significant tax relief to Hoosier small businesses and levels the playing field by allowing small businesses to qualify for tax deductions that large corporations already receive," Robinson said.

The new law was cosponsored by state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, among others.

It's the first legislative proposal to be approved by the 2023 Indiana General Assembly and signed by the governor.

