New industrial building going up in LaPorte

LAPORTE — Ground was broken Monday on a 150,000-square-foot industrial building to house companies wanting to operate in LaPorte.

The Qualls Development Group metal panel structure will offer space for lease at the Thomas Rose Industrial Park. It is designed so it can be doubled in size for additional tenants if full occupancy is reached.

The hope is to have at least one company ready to move in once the outer shell of the building is finished in the summer, said Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership.

Cook said the building has room for one or more firms depending on size, and the inside will be finished later to the specifications of companies signing a lease.

“We’ll continue to market this over the next few months and by the time the building is constructed we’d love to see tenants in place,” he said.

Mayor Tom Dermody said the facility will solve the problem of companies wanting to locate in LaPorte but going elsewhere due to a shortage of existing industrial space.

“Obviously, people want businesses here. People want jobs and if you don’t have a place to put them, they’re not going to come,” he said. “Now, they’ll have that opportunity."