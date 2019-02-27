New Indy skyscraper will supplant White Lodging's JW Marriott as tallest hotel in state

Hilton plans to build a 38-story, 800-room hotel that will add to the Indianapolis skyline and supplant Merrillville-based White Lodging's JW Marriott as the tallest in the state.
The "sophisticated" Signia Hilton will stand five stories taller than the 33-story "Big Blue" hotel, which White Lodging started building in 2008 as part of a $425 million hotel complex in downtown Indianapolis. The project helped the city meet the National Football League's hotel room requirements for hosting Super Bowl XLVI in 2012.
Since it opened in 2011, the curving bright blue luxury hotel tower by the Indiana Convention Center stood as the tallest hotel in the state, the seventh tallest building in Indianapolis and the eighth tallest building in the state. The 2.5 million-square-foot hotel tower has been used to display huge decals for sporting events such as the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the Super Bowl festivities and was widely credited with helping Indianapolis mount the successful Super Bowl host city bid after building Lucas Oil Stadium.
When it opened, it also was the largest JW Marriott in the world.
Despite soon being supplanted as the tallest hotel in the state, White Lodging's 376-foot JW Marriott Indianapolis will, however, remain the largest hotel in Indiana. White Lodging spokesman Mike Banas said it boasts 1,005 guest rooms. That's far more than the 800 rooms planned for the narrower Signia Hilton tower, which also will be connected to the sprawling Indiana Convention Center via a skybridge.
White Lodging continues to own and operate the JW Marriott Indianapolis, which is the center of the Marriott IndyPlace complex that also includes four smaller suburban-style Marriott hotels in downtown Indy. Though White Lodging has developed and managed Hilton Garden Inns across the country, Banas said the hospitality company was not involved with Hilton's latest project in Indianapolis.
In addition to its new downtown Indianapolis hotel, Hilton also will build hotel towers under the newly launched Signia branch in Orlando and Atlanta. The new brand was developed specifically with business travelers and meeting professionals in mind.
“In our 100th year of hospitality, we are more focused than ever on providing exceptional experiences to all of our guests — and that includes evolving those experiences to meet their changing needs,” Hilton President and CEO Christopher Nassetta said. “We are proud to launch Signia Hilton, which exemplifies our innovative spirit and will raise the bar on what it means to deliver truly customer-inspired hospitality.”