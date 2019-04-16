New Land Rover/Jaguar dealership coming to Schererville

New high-end luxury car dealerships are pumping more than $7.5 million in investment into Schererville, including for a new Land Rover and Jaguar dealership on U.S. 30.
The group that owns BMW of Schererville has been building the new South Shore Land Rover dealership at 5781 U.S. 30, Schererville Town Manager Robert Volkmann said.
"The new Land Rover/Jaguar dealership is under construction just west of Burr Street on the south side of U.S. 30," Volkmann said. "The Land Rover site will be the first in Lake County and I think the only one north of Indy in Indiana."
The $5 million project includes a 30,000-square-foot showroom and service center. The dealership will sell and lease several brand new 2019 and 2020 Land Rover models, including the Discovery, the Discovery Sport, the Range Rover, the Range Rover Sport, the Evoque, the Evoque Convertible and the Velar.
The dealership also will sell new Jaguars and a variety of used cars, pickup trucks and sport-utility vehicles.
South Shore Land Rover aims to open in "early 2019," according to its website.
Napleton Auto Group also is investing $2.5 million in a renovation and modest expansion of its Mercedes and Volvo dealership at 1349 U.S. 41, Volkmann said.
"They are adding to and remodeling the Mercedes new-car showroom and adding on to the service center entry," he said.
Schererville, along with neighboring Merrillville, is one of the biggest hubs of automotive retail sales in the Region.
Overall U.S. vehicle sales are at the tail end of a long bull run, with Cox Automotive predicting American consumers will buy 16.8 million new vehicles this year.