A new precision machine shop is coming to the Knox Industrial Park in Starke County.

Wakal Machining, LLC broke ground on the machine shop at 205 Kloeckner Drive in Knox. It will make new parts and repair equipment for a number of industries, including the agricultural, manufacturing, aerospace, automotive and construction sectors.

“Our client base is farmers and any business that has a maintenance department,” owner Bill Wakal said. “We hope to be able to serve Valparaiso, LaPorte, Walkerton, Plymouth, Culver, Winamac, and surrounding areas initially and branch out further into Northern Indiana and beyond as we grow. The nearest machining shop that can provide the service we will offer is an hour and a half away.”

The machine shop will be able to cut, fabricate and finish products at its new facility.

“We chose to start our business in Knox because we saw a need for a machine shop in Starke County,” Bill Wakal said. “The Knox Industrial Park is an ideal location because of the proximity to many of our clients, which will help us to better serve their needs.”

Wakal has worked as a tool and die maker for the last 25 years. He's starting the business with his wife, who has a business background, and son, who's about to graduate college. The company will initially have two employees when it opens in September and number the head county by next year.

It plans to work with North Central Careers and Technical Education Cooperative and Ivy Tech to ensure a pipeline of skilled employees as it ramps up its operations in the future.

“We hope this opens the door for other small businesses to consider locating in Starke County,” Wakal said. “The city of Knox and the Starke County Economic Development Foundation have been a positive force behind the success of us starting this business.”

Knox and the Starke County Economic Development Foundation hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Monday.

“This is a locally owned business, and it could encourage others to build or expand in Knox,” Mayor Dennis Estok said. “We are pleased to welcome the Wakals to our city.”

The Starke County Economic Development Foundation helped find the site, which the city extended utilities to.

“We looked at many possibilities in the Knox area, which is where they wanted to locate,” SCEDF Executive Director Lisa Dan said. “They felt the Knox Industrial Park was the best location, and we were happy to sell them some land so they could build. They indicated some of their customers would be local industries and this would be an ideal spot for their startup business.”

The Starke County Economic Development Foundation has 51 more acres of land in the Knox Industrial Park it's looking to develop by bringing in similar companies.

“Their long-term plans will also create career opportunities for local students and encourage them to remain in Starke County after they graduate,” Dan said. “That is so important to our county as we continue to strengthen our niche as a best-of-both-worlds destination in proximity to Chicago, South Bend and Indianapolis with an affordable cost of living, unmatched natural resources, and friendly and welcoming communities.”

